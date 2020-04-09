NEWS

IFC Lands U.S. Rights To Dave Franco-Directed Black Bear Pictures Thriller ‘The Rental’

April 9, 2020
James Ashley
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Movies has acquired U.S. rights to The Rental, the thriller that marks the directorial debut of Dave Franco. The movie stars GLOW‘s Alison Brie, Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Sheila Vand (A Woman Walks House Alone At Evening). Pic might be launched July 24.

The Rental
Alison Brie, Dan Stevens
IFC Movies

Scripted by Franco & Joe Swanberg from a narrative they hatched with Mike Demski, the thriller begins as two {couples} embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly excellent home they’ve booked on-line. What begins as a celebratory weekend for the quartet turns into one thing much more sinister, as secrets and techniques they’ve saved from one another are uncovered. It additionally turns into clear they might not be alone in the home.

The movie was produced and financed by Black Bear Pictures. Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, Swanberg and Christopher Storer are the producers, and Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin are the exec producers.

Dave Franco
REX/Shutterstock

Franco has lengthy wished to direct, after a protracted performing profession that features such movies as Neighbors, 21 Soar Road, Now You See Me, The Little Hours, The Catastrophe Artist, and If Beale Road Might Speak.

Franco stated he admired the IFC model and its style monitor report. He informed Deadline: “I’ve been desirous to direct a characteristic for a very long time. As a viewer, there’s nothing I like greater than a wise thriller. In writing and directing The Rental, I used to be impressed by movies like Rosemary’s Child, Martha Marcy Could Marlene, and Hereditary, all of which elevate the style past low cost soar scares. As a primary time director, I clearly wished to encompass myself with actually gifted individuals, however it was equally vital to me that everybody was pleasant and going to work their asses off. I used to be lucky to have unimaginable inventive collaborators in an exceptional solid and crew who introduced all of it to life past something I might have imagined.”

The Rental
Alison Brie
IFC Movies

Arianna Bocco IFC’s EVP of Acquisitions and Productions brokered the cope with Endeavor Content material, which repped Black Bear Pictures and the filmmakers within the deal. Bocco stated: “We’re past excited to associate with Dave on his directorial debut. He’s a transparent expertise in entrance of and behind the digital camera and we’re thrilled to deliver this movie to American audiences.”

STXinternational is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

