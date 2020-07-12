IFA 2020 will be held with restrictive measures by COVID-19

Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Unlike most technological events that during 2020 have been canceled or have been transformed into virtual events due to the ongoing pandemic, Europe’s largest electronics fair, IFA in Berlin, will be held as a physical event in September, albeit with huge limitations.

The fair’s executive director, Jens Heithecker, said in an online broadcast for the press on May 19, that the event will allow a maximum of 1,000 attendees per day including only exhibitors and press, as the fair does not It will be open to the public.

The press conferences within the fair will be held in a single location, instead of spreading in different areas or in the stands of the brands as usual and also, only a total of 800 journalists from around the world will be able to attend the fair. . The organization has not defined what the criteria will be to decide which media will be able to attend.

Another limitation announced by Heithecker is that the fair, which generally lasted for a week, will run for only three days this year, between September 3-5. The organization ensures that there will be facilities to follow the events online for those who cannot attend.

With this decision, IFA becomes one of the few technological events that will have a face-to-face celebration this year. Among the many events canceled by the ongoing pandemic is the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona; Facebook’s F8 developer conference; the World Conference of Apple Developers (WWDC) and that of Google, Google I / O.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019, and as of May 19, it has infected more than 4.8 million people and caused more than 318,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

IFA 2019: Everything that was presented at the Berlin fair [fotos] To see photos