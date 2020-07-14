If you buy the Motorola Edge Plus you can get US $ 150 in gift cards

César Salza / CNET



The new Motorola Edge Plus, the company’s first high-end cell phone in a long time, goes on sale this May 14, and users who purchase it may receive different offers depending on their status with , the operator that will sell it exclusively for its 5G network.

The cell phone has a starting price of US $ 999.99 and can be purchased for US $ 41.66 and pay in 24 months. However, both companies have prepared some promotions:

Those who buy a new line of service with any of the Unlimited plans will be able to save up to US $ 550 if they deliver an old cell phone as part of payment.

Those who switch to another line and select a Verizon Unlimited plan will receive a $ 150 gift card, plus this offer is added a Verizon Stream TV receiver, Amazon Echo Dot speaker and free smart plug.

If you are already a Verizon customer of one of the Unlimited plans participating in the promotion, you can save up to US $ 250 when you deliver an old cell phone as part of payment.

Motorola also announced in a statement released on May 12 that the Motorola Edge Plus will receive two updates from Android 10 in the coming weeks, although the company did not clarify what the news will be.

In particular, the Motorola Edge Plus differs from other cell phones of the moment by its screen with curved sides, four very powerful cameras and a 5,000mAh batteries, details that make it compete side by side with phones such as the Galaxy S20 Plus, one of its most important rivals.

In our analysis, the Motorola Edge Plus It received a good score, although it has both positive and negative attributes that you should consider before purchasing it. You can also see our comparison against Galaxy S20 Plus.

