The maknae of a Okay-Pop group is called the youngest member of the group. Nevertheless, some fans have seen that there are various Okay-Pop group members who might completely go as the maknae regardless of being one of the older members. Take a look at these idols who fans thought were the maknaes of the group!

BTS’ Jin

Whereas Jungkook could formally be the group’s youngest member, Jin has been labeled the unofficial maknae by fans as a result of of his playful angle. He likes to idiot round together with his members, who don’t have any alternative however to simply accept all of his antics.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

It’s arduous to imagine that Jisoo is the oldest member of the group as a result of she is full of aegyo. Her liveliness may be seen on selection reveals, broadcasts, and fansigns.

Seventeen’s Woozi

His youthful look had rather a lot of folks considering he was the maknae.

WINNER’s Jinu

WINNER’s Jinu is legendary for his youthful look, which makes him appear like the maknae of the group. Regardless of being the eldest, he’s full of aegyo that by no means fails to attraction fans.

Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon

Fans can’t assist however be jealous of Taeyeon, who appears to have discovered the fountain of youth. Along with having a youthful look, Taeyeon has a brilliant persona that makes her appear to be the maknae.

EXO’s Xiumin

EXO’s Xiumin might completely go as a maknae with each his look and his persona. He’s been in a position to idiot fans for years regardless of being the eldest member!

Oh My Woman’s Hyojung

Oh My Woman’s beloved chief Hyojung at all times manages to idiot fans together with her aegyo and cute persona. In actuality, nevertheless, she’s the oldest member of the group.

GOT7’s Mark

GOT7’s Mark is at all times high-tension, bringing tons of vitality wherever he goes. This, mixed together with his youthful look, makes tons of fans new to GOT7 mistake him as the maknae.

Apink’s Chorong

Chorong could also be the chief of the group, however she will simply rework into the maknae any time. When she lets out her playful persona, she actually turns into the maknae.

iKON’s Jinhwan

iKON’s vocalist Jinhwan has an lovely look and a petite determine that make fans confuse him as the maknae of the group. In actuality, he’s the eldest member!

Lovelyz’ Jiae

It’s arduous for fans to simply accept the indisputable fact that Lovelyz’ Jiae is born in 1993 as a result of she appears so younger! Fans usually mistake her as the maknae as a result of her look.

DAY6’s Jae

Fans have nicknamed DAY6’s Jae “Hen Little” for cause. He’s simply as cute and lovely as the well-known movie character! His youthful look makes it straightforward to assume he’s the youngest of the group.