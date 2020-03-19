IDG-Backed Crypto Exchange KuCoin Establishes KuGroup to Expand Services

Regardless of the continuing world disaster fueled by intensifying coronavirus fears, Singapore-based cryptocurrency trade KuCoin takes motion to increase its companies and restructure enterprise.

Backed by main enterprise capital agency IDG Capital, KuCoin trade has established KuGroup, a core division of the corporate that may handle all KuCoin merchandise.

KuCoin broadcasts two new appointments alongside firm restructuring

In accordance to a March 17 announcement, KuGroup encompasses three enterprise divisions within the firm, together with KuCoin International, KuCloud and KuChain & KCS Enterprise Group.

As a part of the technique and firm construction improve, KuGroup has carried out some restructuring in its workforce, appointing KuCoin CEO Michael Gan because the chairman of KuGroup to oversee the worldwide technique of KuCoin International. He has additionally been tasked with driving blockchain improvement at KuChain, a public chain powered by KuCoin.

Moreover, Johnny Lyu, a co-founder of KuCoin, will now act as CEO of KuCoin International, the announcement says. Johnny will probably be primarily accountable for day-to-day operations of KuCoin crypto trade, derivatives arm KuMEX, mining-oriented division Pool-X in addition to the ecosystem on its native token Kucoin Shares (KCS).

KuGroup’s up to date enterprise construction. Supply: KuCoin

KuGroup sees COVID-19 outbreak “extra like a chance for the blockchain business”

Together with asserting the information, the newly appointed KuGroup’s executives hosted an Ask Me Something (AMA) session on Telegram on March 17. In the course of the AMA, KuCoin International CEO Johnny Lyu emphasised that the shift within the prime administration of KuCoin won’t set off any departures from the corporate, noting that each he and Michael have been at KuCoin since its inception.

As KuCoin’s restructuring comes amid the continuing world coronavirus panic, the AMA additionally touched upon the burning query of how the change is related with the outbreak. Michael Gan expressed confidence that blockchain neighborhood actors ought to understand the outbreak as a problem for the blockchain business as a complete. The chief stated:

“I see this extra like a chance for the blockchain business really. For example, in the course of the outbreak in China, many corporations leverage the blockchain tech to contribute to coping with the virus. This can be a great way to present every part what blockchain can do.”

Moreover, KuCoin trade outlined its bold plans to faucet potential markets everywhere in the globe. Based in September 2017, KuCoin offers a large variety of crypto companies to greater than 5 million customers throughout 207 international locations and areas all through the world. When requested whether or not the corporate has a selected route of focus worldwide, Michael answered:

“As a world trade, we might like to goal all potential markets. 2020 will see many new international locations open its doorways to blockchain, and we might like to put extra effort into them. India, for example, is one in every of them.”

KuCoin is thought for elevating $20 million in a monetary spherical led by IDG Capital, a serious Chinese language funding agency that invested early in Chinese language Web moguls like Baidu and Tencent. Ranked the 74th greatest crypto trade by day by day buying and selling quantity, KuCoin has supported one of many world’s greatest crypto exchanges, Binance. In June 2019, KuCoin listed Binance’s native token, BNB, additionally asserting that the trade will help tasks primarily based on Binance’s native blockchain, Binance Chain.