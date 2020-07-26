Iconic TV presenter Regis Philbin dies

Iconic television presenter Regis Philbin passed away Friday night at age 88 from natural causes, his family reported to People magazine on Saturday.

“We are very sad to share that our beloved Regis Philbin died last night of natural causes one month after his 89th birthday,” said his friends in a statement, highlighting the support of his followers during his six-decade career.

Born in The Bronx, New York, in 1931, Philbin became an iconic face on television thanks to his “legendary sense of humor and his unique ability to make every day worthy of comment,” his family noted.

He rose to fame in 1988 as co-host of the “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee ”(Live with Regis and Kathie Lee), in which he remained 23 years, and was the host of the first season of successful contests such as“ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ”or“ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ” America’s Got Talent ”(America has talent).

This Saturday, figures from American society echoed the news, including presenter and humorist Jimmy Kimmel, who stated on Twitter that Philbin “leaves behind a beautiful family and a legacy on television that probably will not be equaled.”

Presenter Kelly Ripa, who replaced Kathie Lee in 2000 as co-host for Philbin on the “Live!” Show, said in an interview with The New York Times the following year that this was “the world’s best story teller.” and considered his ability to connect with audiences “a gift”.

In 2004, he was recognized with the Guinness record for having spent more than 16,000 hours in front of a television camera, the fruit of a passion that began in the middle of the century of the last century, with roles in the programs “The Tonight Show” and “The Joey Bishop Show ”before making his own name.

Graduated in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame (1953), Philbin made his way in the entertainment industry and garnered numerous awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the award for a lifetime of the Daytime Emmy Awards.

His New York accent, his voice and his charisma elevated him to the status of iconic television mornings in the United States, and, as a good pop culture star, he has appeared making cameos in many shows, such as series ” The Simpsons ”,“ How I met your mother ”or“ Seinfeld ”.

Personally, he married twice, in first nuptials, with Catherine “Kay” Faylen, with whom he had two children; and after divorcing, with Joy Senese, with whom he had two other children. In recent years, he had had some health problems and had to undergo cardiovascular surgery and a hip replacement.