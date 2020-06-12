ICET 2020 – Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, Result available at www.apicet.net.in:

The Andhra Pradesh University, Vishakhapatnam has been declared the notification of the ICET 2020 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Collection, Pattern, Dates, and Results on the official site www.apicet.net.in. This Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2020 conduct for the students who get admissions into 1st year MBA and MCA courses provided in the professional colleges and universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. SO the candidates who are interested in this examination can apply online on the official site.

ICET 2020:

The Andhra Pradesh University established in 1976. The Andhra Pradesh University located in Warangal, Telangana, India. The university offers various 120 postgraduate and undergraduate courses. This college consists of about 248 academic staff for teaching and 622 staff for Non-Teaching. Now it declares the notification of the ICET 2020 Application form on the official site.

To get more details about the ICET 2020 shown below.

Name of the Organization: Andhra Pradesh University, Vishakhapatnam

Name of the Exam: Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)

Post Category: ICET 2020 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Dates, Results, Pattern

ICET 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

For MCA: The applicants have complete their Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50 % and reserved category candidates have a minimum of 45% from the recognized institutions or universities.

For MBA: The applicants had complete their Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50 % and reserved category candidates have a minimum of 45% with the qualifying examination with Mathematical at 10 + 2 level from the recognized institutions or universities.

ICET 2020 Exam Syllabus & Exam Pattern:

The ICET contains the following topics such as Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability.

Analytical Ability : This includes the following subjects such as Data Sufficiency and Problem Solving.

Mathematical Ability : This contains the following topics such as Arithmetical Ability, Algebra and Geometrical Ability, and Statistical Ability.

Communication Ability : This includes the following topics such as Vocabulary, Business and Computer Terminology, Functional Grammar, and Reading Comprehension.

The total exam time duration of 150 Minutes and exam paper contains a total of 200 questions.

How to apply for ICET 2020?

Candidates follow the steps for applying the ICET 2020 as given below.

First candidates visit the official site apicet.net.in. On the home page search the link “ICET 2020 Application Form” and click on that. Fill the all necessary details carefully and click on the submit button. Then download it and take a print out for further use.

ICET 2020

Official Site: www.apicet.net.in