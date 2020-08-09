ICE’s (in) human side is exposed in this shocking Netflix series

It is not the first that Shaul Schwarz gets into risky terrain. In fact, the Israeli-born, New York-based filmmaker originally made his name with “Narco Cultura,” an impressive and renowned documentary feature filled with revealing testimonies offered by characters confronted with the phenomenon of drug trafficking between Mexico and the United States.

Now, Schwarz has returned to the ring in the company of the American Christina Clusiau, his work partner and romantic, to direct “Immigration Nation”, a forceful series of six episodes that can be seen now on Netflix and that, in addition to containing countless interviews with Undocumented immigrants, mostly of Latin American origin, shows ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents in full action, even in the midst of arrests and raids.

This level of access gives the work a level of authenticity and authority not found in all documentaries, and which has already become a kind of Schwarz mark of style. “The idea was to do something about the phenomenon of immigration that was different from everything that had been done, and that also focused on the period corresponding to the government of [Donald] Trump ”, the director explained to us during a recent interview.

“I had a contact at ICE, from the time I did ‘Narco Cultura’, precisely; And during the Obama days, we proposed to them to do something because of all the deportations that were being done, but they were not interested, whereas they did accept now, after we told them they were going to be in the spotlight because of everything. what had happened in the campaign [del actual presidente]”, He added.

The other side

In the case of immigrants, the matter was more delicate, at least during that stage, because those who appear do so not only when they were already detained or were being arrested, but also in moments of freedom that could put them at risk before their open statements of being undocumented.

“We avoided those whose cases were very complex and who could be affected by being on the series, and we always took care to make it clear to all of them what we were doing and what it meant,” Clusiau told us. “There is for example a war veteran who lives in the shadows in this country, and we told him several times that he was taking risks by doing this, but he always answered us that he was aware [del peligro] and that he wanted to tell his story and advocate for others who were in the same situation ”.

When they arrived at the houses where the arrests were taking place at six in the morning, Schwarz used his Spanish – which is not perfect, as he himself says – to tell those who were there that both he and Clusiau were not part of ICE, Rather, they were independent journalists and they didn’t have to let them in if they didn’t want to, because they needed the two sides involved to know about this position.

“We recorded more than a thousand hours of material during two and a half years, and we spent many months in the cars [de los agentes de inmigración] and in their detention centers; but what we really wanted is to show everything that is happening due to a system that simply does not work, “he added.

In the series, you can see spoken interventions of an individual with an accent of the Motherland who helped the filmmakers in the process, but in many other instances, Schwarz was in charge of the verbal exchanges with the migrants.

“It was a challenge, because I understand Spanish very well, but I speak it a little as a child, which made things difficult for me when there were legal terms involved,” acknowledged the director, saying parts of the sentence in our language. “But we had editors who spoke the language well and we reviewed what we had as best we could.”

A new battlefront

“Immigration Series” is a documentary, which means that everything that is shown is real and was given before the cameras of the filmmakers. However, ICE representatives were deeply dissatisfied with the results, leading them even to try to postpone the premiere until after the next presidential election.

From the beginning, the department leaders did not agree to give the filmmakers all the access that they were given in different cities without putting any conditions in front of them. “During the initial conversations, we signed a multimedia agreement that gave us the possibility to fully immerse ourselves in their world, but that allowed them to review the material we obtained to avoid showing tactical details of their operations and things that incur in a violation of privacy, ”said Clusiau.

“This gave us two very productive years of work with ICE, in which they treated us very well and allowed us to work with their different units,” he continued. “But when we showed them the edited material, the relationship took a complete turn, and after making it very clear that they were furious with the way things were being presented, they demanded fundamental changes in our editorial decisions.”

The drama of detainees in detention centers is shown in the fifth episode. (NETFLIX)

Legal dimes and diretes were then initiated that produced some alterations whose implementation did not appear in the contract, such as erasing the surnames of the agents that appeared on the screen. “That made sense, but there were many other demands that did not, which started a long dispute in which we were covered by the First Amendment to finally show what we wanted to show the viewer,” Schwarz resumed.

Schwarz became a US citizen before embarking on this project, but we couldn’t help but ask him if he has received any direct questioning due to his origin after the premiere of a series that promises to cause controversy (preview: there are many hostile comments about it under the trailer on YouTube).

“I have not received anything like this so far, and although I have read texts out there in which it is said in a negative way that being born in Israel influences my work in a certain way, Christina and I are journalists and filmmakers, and our main rules they are trying to understand the other, “he said. “There has been a lot of controversy, but we are not trying to say that these people are horrible, but to show that the situation is very complicated, and that the way it is being handled hurts many.”

“ICE can be very vindictive, of course, but we must also understand that it is very difficult for its agents to work under the current administration,” he added, after we asked him about an episode in which the same immigration authorities decided to react to the refusal of a sheriff for their prisons to be visited by these agents with an indiscriminate reinforcement of their raids. “I was a soldier in Israel, even though I did not necessarily agree with the occupation [de Palestina]; and in this case, it seems to me that there are no winners. That is a point that is noticeable in the series ”.

Moment of reflection

In any case, “Immigration Nation” shows many agents who claim to be simply following orders (which brings them closer to the dreaded term of ‘due obedience’) and who seem to have no empathy for the people whose lives they affect deeply with their decisions. . Do our interviewees believe that some of them will reconsider their actions after seeing the documentary?

“Our relationship with the ICE leadership did not end very well, but the fact that the agents we were with during the recordings told us that what we were presenting was correct – and it was what happened to them every day – was a vote trusted by us, ”explained Schwarz. “Anyway, if I constantly put a mirror in front of you, there will definitely be things that will make you feel uncomfortable.”

“There was an agent that I will not mention who told me that he felt bad for these people [arrestadas], but that he could not show empathy because it did not suit him, “he added. “When I asked him why, surprised, he told me that the police are now under everyone’s eye, and that if you don’t support your partner, you’re not on the side of ‘the brotherhood’.”

The second episode has very emotional scenes. (NETFLIX)

Finally, although he does not consider himself an activist, Schwarz hopes that this work will generate some kind of positive response. “This is and has always been a nation of immigrants, and there are many people who still have a dream, even if they have realized that it is not as they imagined it, in the old Hollywood way,” he said.

“This documentary is hard and it can be difficult to watch, yes, but we want people to see it and say ‘enough is enough! No more! [en español]’, because what is happening does not respond to the real spirit of this country ”, he concluded. “I hope that the left and the right would put aside their differences for a moment and respond to the call that Humanity makes to them.”