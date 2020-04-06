IATSE Wants To Hear Members’ Stories About Impact Of COVID-19 Shutdown

IATSE needs to listen to from its members about their private experiences through the COVID-19 shutdown of the leisure trade. The union, which represents behind-the scenes employees, estimates that 95% of its members are actually unemployed.

“As we proceed to navigate through the COVID-19 disaster collectively,” the union informed the leaders of its locals across the nation, “it is vital we talk our private experiences and the dangerous affect of COVID-19 on leisure trade employees. Due to this fact, we’ve created ‘Your Story, Our Story’ marketing campaign.”

“Our mission is to make clear our private experiences and ensure the voices of our union are heard globally,” the union stated. “Our willingness to face up and spotlight the dimensions of the dearth of emergency reduction help and assets for trade employees can enact significant change. Our tales specifically, generally is a highly effective approach to change worry with inspiration, power and braveness.

“Each week, tales from completely different members of our IATSE household shall be shared throughout all IATSE social media platforms, in addition to the AFL-CIO’s social media and web site. By displaying the world how this disaster is affecting us, we will humanize behind the scenes employees and win higher laws, advantages and labor practices in the long term.”

IATSE members can share their tales with the union right here.