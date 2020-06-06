IARI Recruitment 2020 – Fitter Vacancy apply at www.iari.res.in:

The Indian Agriculture Research Institute declared the IARI Recruitment notification for the posts of Fitter among the only one vacant seats on the official site at www.iari.res.in. The candidates for this post only hire through the interview process. The interview will conduct on the 18th of June 2020. It is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job. The position located in New Delhi. So candidates first visit the official site to get more information about the Fitter Post.

The Indian Agriculture Research Institute is known as its short form IARI. The Indian Agriculture Research Institute also is known as Pusa Institute. The IARI situated at Delhi, India and established in 1905. It is financed and administrated by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The primary purpose of this institute to study leading to the Green Revolution in India. It declares the various IARI Recruitment notification for the different posts. Now it declares the IARI say the Fitter jobs vacancies on the official site at www.iari.res.in.

Recently, The Indian Agriculture Research Institute is releasing the IARI Recruitment for the post of Fitter on to the official site at www.iari.res.in. So the candidates who want to apply for this position should ready for the interview process. The IARI is hired the candidates to direct through the interview. To get more information about the IARI Recruitment candidates visits the official site.

Name of the Institute: Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI)

Name of the Post: Fitter

Total job vacancies: only one vacancy available

Job Location: The position settled in New Delhi, India.

Interview Date:

Eligibility Criteria for IARI Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian

Educational Qualification: ITI in the fitter trade with 4 – 5 years' experience in fabrication work in the workshop.

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age should be 18 years

Pay Scale: The selected candidates will get Rs.10000/- per month.

Selection process: The candidates will decide by their performance in interview timing.

How to apply IIVR Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are qualified and interested in these posts visit the official site at www.iari.res.in. Then appear in the interview with bio-data, original certificates, all relevant documents, and experience certificate.

Interview Address :

Conference room of the Division of Agricultural Engineering,

IARI,

New Delhi – 110012.

Official site: www.iari.res.in