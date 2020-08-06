I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Everything You Need To Know From Whitney Houston’s Biopic

Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images



Whitney Houston lives on in the hearts of her loyal fans and Sony knows it. The studio bought the singer’s biographical film and hopes to release it in 2022.

According to a Deadline report released on August 4, TriStar Pictures got the purchase of the tape that goes by the name I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and that it is in the production process.

But, in addition to the involvement of the artist’s rights management company, Whitheny Houston Estate, what is known about this project? Who will run it? We review all the information and this is what we have.

What’s up I Wanna Dance With Somebody?

The film is expected to recount the singer’s entire training process and focus on her most successful stage until her death, at the age of 48, in 2012.

The singer’s success began in 1985, when she debuted an album that bore her own name. The ballads “Greatest Love of All” and “Saving All My Love for You” were widely recognized and were followed by hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”, “I’m Your Baby Tonight “and” Million Dollar Bill “.

In 1992 he returned to the world stage, after starring with Kevin Costner in the romantic drama The Bodyguard, which earned $ 411 million at the worldwide box office. The soundtrack of The Bodyguard won the Grammys for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the single “I Will Always Love You”. The soundtrack sold over 45 million copies worldwide. These events are also expected to be portrayed.

The film is like a “joyous, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the best vocalist pop rhythm and blues of all time, following his journey from darkness to musical stardom, “the producers told Deadline. They also assured that the story will be frank about the price to be paid for fame, but also that it will be” the moving one story of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home. “

Who is directing the film?

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) directs the film with a script by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything). Music producer Clive Davis is on the project, which is done in collaboration with the Whitney Houston Estate.

When will the movie be released?

According to Deadline, the studio set the launch for November 24, 2022, that is, Thanksgiving.

Who plays Whitney Houston?

For now there are no details of the cast, but we will update as soon as they are released.

