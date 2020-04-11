I Am Legend’s Virus & Darkseeker Origins Explained

Francis Lawrence’s 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi film I Am Legend takes place in a near-future the place a virus designed to treatment most cancers has worn out most of humanity as a substitute. Left behind are just a few stray survivors lucky sufficient to be resistant to the airborne virus, and the individuals who have been mutated by the virus into savage monsters known as Darkseekers.

I Am Legend relies on the novel of the identical identify by Richard Matheson, which was revealed in 1954. Although many adjustments had been produced from the unique novel, the protagonist stays the identical: Robert Neville, a sole survivor of the pandemic who’s making an attempt to make use of science higher perceive the creatures it has created – and maybe even discover a treatment. Robert is performed by Will Smith in I Am Legend, and for a lot of the film he’s alone with solely his pet canine, Sam, for firm.

Robert is likely one of the few people who find themselves resistant to the virus, which known as the Krippin virus after its creator, Dr. Alice Krippin (Emma Thompson). He insists upon remaining within the ruins of New York Metropolis, because it was floor zero for the outbreak, and has spent years making an attempt to synthesize a treatment for the Krippin virus utilizing his personal blood as the premise for his compounds. However what precisely is the Krippin virus, how does it unfold, and the way was it created?

I Am Legend’s Krippin Virus Explained

A information interview with Dr. Krippin in I Am Legend‘s opening lays out the origins of the Krippin virus. Dr. Krippin had genetically edited the measles virus in an effort to change its results from damaging to useful, spreading a treatment for most cancers by means of the our bodies of sufferers. The concept is analogous in primary principal to how vaccines work: taking one thing that may in any other case be dangerous to folks and turning it right into a technique to save folks. Krippin compares the method of making her virus to changing a harmful driver behind the wheel of a strong automobile with a cop.

Initially it appears that evidently the virus is successful, with greater than 10,000 most cancers sufferers cured. Nonetheless, it then begins to have rather more deadly results and mutates from a contact-borne virus to an airborne one. 90% of people who find themselves contaminated with the virus die. 1% (about 12 million folks on the planet) are resistant to the virus. The remaining folks remodel into Darkseekers – pale-skinned creatures with a savage lust for flesh, enhanced energy and pace, and no obvious larger mind operate. The one secure haven from the Darkseekers is daylight, since they expertise extreme reactions to UV mild.

The long-term results of the Krippin virus range relying on which model of I Am Legend you are watching. Within the theatrical reduce ending (which was created after take a look at audiences reacted poorly to the unique ending), Robert Neville efficiently finds a treatment for the illness and Anna (Alice Braga) brings it to a survivors camp and palms it over to navy officers. Within the alternate ending, Robert realizes that the Darkseekers invading his constructing are led by an alpha who solely needs one factor: the return of his mate, a feminine whom Robert has been experimenting on in an try to discover a treatment. This ending reveals that the Darkseekers are in reality nonetheless able to emotions like love and attachment, and are in a position to present restraint from killing.

Why I Am Legend’s Darkseekers Aren’t Zombies

Although the Darkseekers would possibly look like zombies – with their senseless violence, lust for flesh, and contagious bites – the important thing distinction between Darkseekers and zombies is that Darkseekers usually are not lifeless. The truth is, they’ve extraordinarily excessive physique temperatures and very excessive heartrates, which go hand-in-hand with their aggression. Additionally in contrast to zombies, non-immune folks don’t must be bitten by a Darkseeker in an effort to turn into contaminated. Although that is how the virus was initially unfold, it later turned airborne, leaving anybody who was not immune prone to dying or turning into a Darkseeker merely by being in the identical normal neighborhood as different contaminated folks.

Though they might not match the technical trendy definition of a zombie, I Am Legend‘s Darkseekers do usually get put into the identical broad class of zombies. Whether or not or not the phrase strictly applies is a debate that has additionally been had about 28 Days Later, which is extensively considered a zombie film though the zombies in it, just like the Darkseekers, are still-living individuals who have been contaminated with a illness that causes excessive rage.

How I Am Legend’s Darkseekers Are Totally different In The E book

Within the ebook model of I Am Legend the monsters are extra easy than within the film: they’re vampires. That label is used explicitly and their situation comes with numerous the standard vampire traits, together with blood-sucking, a hatred of garlic, and the requirement of a picket stake by means of the center to kill them. In contrast to the Darkseekers, the vampires in Matheson’s novel are practically indistinguishable from people and are nonetheless in a position to speak. At evening, as a substitute of listening to screams and howls, Robert is pressured to hearken to his vampire neighbor yelling at him to return out of the home. The novel’s vampires are additionally cannibalistic, preying on their very own type once they can not discover a human to devour.

The origins of the vampires in Matheson’s I Am Legend are additionally barely completely different than these of the Darkseekers within the film. Within the ebook, Robert discovers that the supply of the illness that turns folks into vampires is a germ carried by mud storms and mosquitoes that plagued the world within the wake of a current warfare’s bombings. The ending of the ebook is nearer to the alternate reduce of I Am Legend, with Robert discovering that a few of the contaminated have been in a position to withstand turning into undead as a result of mutations within the micro organism, and have fashioned a brand new society. Simply as Smith’s Robert Neville does within the movie’s authentic ending, the ebook model of the character realizes that he has turn into a monster within the eyes of this new species. The ultimate phrases of the ebook are “I am legend,” as a dying Robert muses that in the future he’ll turn into nothing greater than a daunting superstition, identical to vampires as soon as had been.

Extra: I Am Legend’s Greatest Change From The E book Broke The Film

