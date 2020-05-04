HyunA gives Dawn a DIY haircut in adorable ‘HyunA Salon’ episode of web reality series

Followers know HyunA has an all-rounder, however can she add hairstylist to the listing?

Within the Could 3 episode of her ongoing web reality series ‘HyunA-ing,’ HyunA gives followers an unique take a look at how she spends her time throughout social distancing – from studying a e-book at residence, giving her canine an early morning stroll, to spending some high quality time with boyfriend Dawn.

At one level of the video, Dawn asks HyunA to offer him a haircut. Whereas she has minimize her canine’s hair earlier than, she has but to ever minimize a human’s hair; nonetheless, she accepts the problem and meets Dawn in the lavatory. Through the minimize, they continually tease one another over how the ultimate product will come out, with HyunA nervously suggesting he “go to a hair store and inform the hairdresser: ‘Please end this haircut.'”

Ultimately, whereas HyunA is proud of the work she has accomplished, she admits that haircutting needs to be left to the professionals, including, “The hairdressers know their stuff.” Nevertheless, Dawn is extraordinarily happy along with his new coiffure, which gives her confidence to attempt once more later.

Try the total episode of ‘HyunA-ing’ above!