HyunA and Dawn are a happy couple in their newest Instagram replace.

With temperatures heating up and summer on the way in which, Dawn and HyunA are seen wanting lovingly at one another whereas sporting unfastened summer garments. It looks as if the couple went on a countryside getaway. Dawn notably attracted netizen consideration for his washboard abs, resulting in the replace making its method to trending information.

Take a look at all of HyunA’s updates beneath.