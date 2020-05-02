HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in new update, netizens caution them to wear masks

HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in their latest replace.
HyunA uploaded some romantic photos of her and Dawn that made their approach up to trending information. The 2 are seen fortunately standing in a brightly lit road, having fun with one another’s firm and the nice and cozy spring sunshine. Nonetheless, netizens expressed fear over their image provided that neither are carrying masks, stating:
“Please wear masks.”
“Masks?”
“The place are your masks.”
In the meantime, South Korea has set a optimistic instance to the world on how to deal with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Add Comment