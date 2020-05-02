NEWS

HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in new update, netizens caution them to wear masks

May 2, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

HyunA and Dawn are a lovely spring couple in their latest replace.

HyunA uploaded some romantic photos of her and Dawn that made their approach up to trending information. The 2 are seen fortunately standing in a brightly lit road, having fun with one another’s firm and the nice and cozy spring sunshine. Nonetheless, netizens expressed fear over their image provided that neither are carrying masks, stating: 

“Please wear masks.”

“Masks?”

“The place are your masks.”

In the meantime, South Korea has set a optimistic instance to the world on how to deal with the Coronavirus Pandemic.

READ  Bitcoin Hodlers Not to Blame for Record 50% Price Plunge, Data Reveals

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.