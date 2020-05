On Might 5, SECRET member, solo artist, and actress Hyosung was announced as the latest DJ of MBC FM4U‘s ‘Dreaming Radio‘!

Hyosung, who additionally appeared as a particular DJ on ‘Dreaming Radio’ in the previous, will probably be taking up as the program’s official DJ beginning on Might 11. Hyosung additionally marks ‘Dreaming Radio’s first ever female DJ in 12 years, since the program first started in 2008.

Stay up for the new ‘Dreaming Radio’ with DJ Hyosung!