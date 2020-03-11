Huobi Releases New Mobile App for Crypto Trading

Huobi Group has formally introduced the launch of its new cellular software, Huobi Lite. Per a March 10 announcement, the brand new app will permit anybody to commerce main cryptocurrencies on Android and iOS with out charges or commissions.

Customers will have the ability to commerce cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies comparable to the USA Greenback, Vietnamese Dong, Malaysian Ringgit, Hong Kong Greenback and Chinese language Yuan via a number of fee strategies, together with bank cards.

Crypto property supported within the app

At present, Huobi Lite helps BTC, ETH, USDT, HT, EOS, BCH, XRP, LTC and HUSD, though they’ve clarified that they count on to include new crypto property sooner or later.

Customers will have the ability to retailer, monitor and handle their portfolios and the corporate claims {that a} Bitcoin could be obtained in lower than 5 minutes with the cellular app.

On the launch of Huobi Lite, Ciara Solar, VP of world enterprise at Huobi Group, mentioned:

“By decreasing the barrier to entry and catering to each newbies and veteran merchants, we’re vying for mainstream adoption throughout the globe, particularly in underserved markets like Southeast Asia.”

Cointelegraph reached out to Huobi for extra particulars however obtained no response as of press time. This text will likely be up to date accordingly ought to a response are available.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world blockchain firm based by Leon Li in 2013. At present, the crypto trade has an accumulative turnover that exceeds USD $three trillion and affords its companies to customers from greater than 170 nations.