Hungama 2 Full Movie Download For Free in HD Leaked by Moviesda

Hungama 2 is a Hindi film. The film Hungama 2 is full of romance and comedy. The series Hungama 2 has received mixed reviews from critics.

The series Hungama 2 has received 3.1 out of 10 on IMDb. It is the sequel to the 2003’s film Hungama.

The film Hungama 2 marks two comebacks of Shilpa Shetty and Priyadarshan to Bollywood after 14 years and 8 years, respectively.

Priyadarshan directed the film Hungama 2. It was written by Anukalp Goswami and Manisha Korde. Priyadarshan gave the story of the film Hungama 2.

Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Armaan Ventures produced the film Hungama 2. N. K. Ekambaram did the cinematography of the film Hungama 2, and M. S. Aiyyappan Nair edited it.

The film Hungama 2 was made under Venus Worldwide Entertainment. Disney+ Hotstar distributed the film Hungama 2.

Let’s see the cast of the film Hungama 2.

Hungama 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the film Hungama 2 below.

Shilpa Shetty as Anjali – Anju – Tiwari Paresh Rawal as Radhe Shyam Tiwari Hardika Sharma as Vidhi Naira Shah as Priti Rajpal Yadav as Popat Jamal / Raja Dhatingarh Dhingra Tiku Talsania as Cook Ojasram Nandan Meezaan Jafri as Aakash – Akku – Kapoor Pranitha Subhash as Vaani Kapoor Johnny Lever as Tutor Gagan Chandra D’Costa Akshaye Khanna as Premnath Pannu Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Govind Kapoor – Junglee Bail Manoj Joshi as Manasvit G. Bajaj Atharv Johnny as Parul Raman Trikha as Aman Kapoor Menka Rai as Chinki

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Hungama 2.

Hungama 2 Release Date:

The film Hungama 2 was released on 23rd July 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The shooting of the film Hungama 2 was started on 8th January 2020 in Mumbai. The film Hungama 2 was about to release on 14th August 2020, but the production of the film Hungama 2 was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting of the film Hungama 2 was completed on 1st February 2021. There are a total of five soundtracks in the film Hungama 2 titled Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Chinta Na Kar, Hungama Ho Gaya, Pehli Baar, and Aao Chalen Hum.

Anu Malik composed the music album of the film Hungama 2, and Sameer Anjaan and Rani Malik gave the lyrics of the music album of the film Hungama 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Hungama 2.

Hungama 2 Trailer:

Watch the official trailer of the film Hungama 2 below. It was released by DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP on 1st July 2021. Let’s watch it.

