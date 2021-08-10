Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Full Movie Download in HD For Free Leaked by Downloadhub

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is an Indian film that is full of romance. The film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele has received a positive response from the audience. Harish Vyas directed the film, and it was written by Susan Fernandes and Harish Vyas.

The film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele features the friendship between Mansi Dubey, who is a lesbian woman, and Veer Pratap Randhawa, who is a gay man. They both go on a road trip.

First, Ray Films produced the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The film stars Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha. Faroukh Mistry and Rakesh Rawat did the cinematography of the film, and it was edited by Suresh Pai.

Oni-Adil gave the music in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The film was made under First Ray Films. Hotstar distributed the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Cast:

See the cast of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele below.

Zareen Khan as Mansi Dubey Ravi Khanvikar as Mr. Dubey Nitin Sharma as Ashar Denzil Smith as MLA Tsong Anshuman Jha as Veer Pratap Randhawa Gurfateh Pirzada as Akshay Mittal Jahnvi Rawat as Nikki Tsong

Let’s see the release date of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Release Date:

The film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele was released on 9th May 2021 on the OTT platform Hotstar. It was released in the Hindi language.

The shooting of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele was started in Mid-June 2019. There are a total of five songs in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, and it includes Bullah Ki Jaana, Mashhoor Hai Tu, Nazdeekiyan, Hai Nahin, and Nazdeekiyan – Female Version.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele below. It was released on 3rd May 2021 by DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP.

