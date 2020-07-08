Hulu Watch Party lets you watch series and movies with your friends

Hulu



Hulu announced that it will test a feature called the Hulu Watch Party, which will allow users of the streaming View the content with your friends and family virtually.

“At Hulu, we recognize that watching your favorite shows and movies with loved ones is vital to feeling connected,” Hulu said May 28 in a press release, announcing that the Hulu Watch Party is now available from the Hulu website. com and for commercial-free Hulu subscribers.

Users who have access to this feature will be able to try it out by clicking on the Watch Party icon and will be able to share a link with eight of their friends and family to join, although guests will also need to have a subscription to the Hulu commercial-free plan.

By using the Hulu Watch Party, users will be able to interact with each other using a chat feature and will also be able to control their own content playback, without affecting other people in the group.

There are other options to interact remotely with friends or family while watching series, movies and videos on YouTube, such as Netflix Party, which is a Chrome extension, and Watch2Gether, an online service that allows you to copy the website of various places on the Internet to view content with your friends virtually.

