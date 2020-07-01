Huawei would launch front-facing camera phone under the screen

Visionox



Huawei could be the first company to use the new technology of front camera hidden under the screen of the company Visionox, according to a report by Gizchina that cites sources from the Chinese medium ITHome.

Visionox is a Chinese display manufacturer that has previously worked with devices like the Xiaomi Mi Mix, the Xiaomi CC9 Pro or the ZTE Axon 10 Pro. According to the report, the idea of ​​Huawei is to monopolize technology with its two brands, and thus be among the first to launch a cell phone that completely hides the front camera on the screen.

China’s display manufacturers, Visionox, has just announced the world’s first mass-produced under-display camera solution. The world’s first under-display camera phone will be released. pic.twitter.com/QWkQioy2LZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 8, 2020

Of course, sources say that the first test that Huawei will make of the technology will not be with a cell phone of its main brand, but rather with an Honor —probably, in the next Honor Magic.

This week Visionox announced that it was ready to begin mass production of an OLED display with the ability to have a front-facing camera under the panel and capture great photos with it. According to the company, it managed to improve the contrast of the panel so that the camera hole cannot be seen with the naked eye thanks to a combination of hardware and software, and the implementation of different materials.

Several companies have been testing similar technologies, the problem so far has been that the panel must have the ability to be crystalline in the part where the front camera is to allow good photos to be captured.

Oppo already showed a prototype this year, while Xiaomi is also working on a similar technology.