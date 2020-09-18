Huawei, Sony and Honor: The cell phones that will be announced this Monday, February 24

CNET



This week I should be writing this article from the beautiful city of Barcelona, ​​where the largest fair for mobile devices in the world is supposed to be held, MWC, but canceled And I’m still in San Francisco, from where the CNET en Español team will cover press conferences that we previously covered in person, and that companies have now decided to do by streaming.

Among those companies that decided to go ahead with their conference plans are Huawei, Sony, Honor and Realme, whose conferences will be held on Monday, February 24. We will cover with a Live blog of Huawei’s presentation in Spanish.



La misma semana que viene esperamos un evento y anuncio de LG. Empresas como TCL y Oppo podrían hacer presentaciones a principios de marzo, mientras que Motorola y ZTE habrían aplazado sus anuncios momentáneamente. Sobre Samsung, de momento no conocemos nada sobre los posibles nuevos celulares de la serie Galaxy A que suelen anunciarse en MWC; con el Galaxy S20 recién salido del horno, es difícil predecir qué pasos seguirá la compañía surcoreana.

A continuación, hacemos un recuento de los anuncios que aún esperamos ocurran y, además, agrupamos los rumores que aún desconocemos si se harán realidad en las próximas semanas.

Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei P40 Lite y Huawei Mobile Services

El año pasado durante el MWC 2019, Huawei presentó su primer teléfono flexible, el Huawei Mate X. Este año los rumores aseguran que llegaría un Huawei Mate Xs con algunas mejoras, con relación al modelo del año pasado, y también se dice que el Huawei P40 Lite podría hacerse realidad.

El Huawei Mate Xs sería la evolución del teléfono flexible y sería mucho más barato que la primera edición. Además, debido a los problemas para instalar aplicaciones de Google en sus teléfonos, también esperamos que el fabricante chino presente su nueva suite de aplicaciones.

Huawei Mobile Services ya existe, aunque Huawei la relanzaría con nuevas aplicaciones, incluyendo un app de mapas con los servicios de TomTom. Huawei necesita poder replicar las apps de Google más populares para no perder clientes, así que será interesante ver la propuesta de la empresa en este sentido.

¿Cuándo se celebra el evento de Huawei?

Lunes 24 de febrero

2:00 p.m. hora de Barcelona/Madrid

8:00 a.m. hora de Nueva York/Bogotá/Quito

7:00 a.m. hora de México

5:00 a.m. hora de San Francisco/Los Ángeles

El Honor View 30 Pro desde cada ángulo [fotos] To see photos

Honor View 30 Pro and Honor 9X

Honor had sent us an invitation to witness the official launch of the Honor View 30 Pro and the Honor 9X for the West during MWC, since these phones have already gone on sale in China. In addition, the company wanted to offer news related to wearable devices, including a new smartwatch called the MagicWatch 2 and the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 computers.

We have already tried the Honor View 30 Pro, one of the first cell phones of the company that does not incorporate Google applications and that, therefore, was somewhat difficult to test, although we really liked its camera and other new features.

When is the Honor event held?

Monday February 24

6:30 pm Barcelona / Madrid time

1:30 pm New York time / Bogotá / Quito

12:30 pm Mexico time

10:30 am San Francisco / Los Angeles time

@Onleaks



Sony Xperia 5 Plus — about the Sony Xperia X2

Rumors claim that the successor to the Xperia X1 would arrive this year during MWC. It was rumored during the IFA fair in Berlin, but that did not happen and now @OnLeaks has unveiled a nice cell phone with a large 6.6 screen. inches, triple camera and time-of-flight sensor and a metallic finish, which supposedly would have been released during MWC.

Sony announced that it would give a presentation via YouTube, during MWC week, and these plans remain, so it is likely that we will see this device come true, as well as other concepts.

When is the Sony event held?

Monday February 24

8:30 am Barcelona / Madrid time

3:30 am New York time / Bogotá / Quito

2:30 am Mexico time

12:30 am San Francisco / Los Angeles time

The best processor is arriving from the future, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G which will be in the new # realmeX50Pro# realme5G Follow us live the 24/02/2020 at 9:30hrs (CET) – realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 11, 2020

Realme X50 5G Pro

Although it is a lesser-known sub-brand of Xiaomi, the truth is that this company has decided to maintain its presentation of the Realme X50Pro cell phone with 5G, as announced on social networks. The phone would be the evolution of the Realme X50 5G, although it would incorporate a refresh rate of 90Hz, lower than that of the original device. Of course, it would keep the Snapdragon 865 processor, one of the most popular of the season.

When is the Realme event held?

Monday February 24

10:00 am Barcelona / Madrid time

4:00 am New York time / Bogotá / Quito

3:00 am Mexico time

1:00 am San Francisco / Los Angeles time

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Friday, February 21 at 11:43 am PST with the lectures expected during the week of February 24. We have asked the rest of the companies and will update this report when we have more information.

Here are the companies that have not yet revealed their plans after the cancellation of MWC 2020.

Juan Garzon / CNET



Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41

After the launch of the Galaxy S20 family, Samsung was ready to show us a little cheaper cell phones. And this is where the Galaxy A family would be present. Last year, at MWC, Samsung presented the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, and this year we believe that it would have brought the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 to the fair, this according to various rumors.

These devices would have a 48-megapixel main sensor camera, while the battery would also play a fundamental factor in both phones, since it could be up to 5,000mAh.

The Galaxy A31 would have a secondary 5 megapixel camera, while the A41 would have a triple camera, the other two sensors being 25 megapixels and 2 megapixels. Last year’s Galaxy A30 was priced at about $ 220, while the Galaxy A40 was available for $ 270. Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied any of these rumors.

Xiaomi



Xiaomi Mi 10

Among the rumored devices that were supposed to make their debut at MWC 2020 was the Xiaomi Mi 10, which would be presented first at an event in China on February 13.

The cell phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G networks, in addition there would be a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro version, although both would have four cameras, as can be seen in the photo published by the company.

The TCL 10 5G has four cameras and will cost less than $ 500 [fotos] To see photos

TCL 10 and Alcatel cell phones

Earlier this year, TCL introduced the new series of phones at CES TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro y TCL 10L. Although we were able to see and touch them, the company reserved the features, prices and other details for the MWC, so now we will have to wait for more details on these launches.

The company could also have presented a flexible cell phone. Alcatel, produced by TCL, would also present some inexpensive cell phones during MWC.

The Moto G Stylus has a nice design and comes with a pencil [fotos] To see photos

Motorola would release high-end cell phone

According to Android Headlines, Motorola would launch a new cell phone on February 23 at a press conference it had planned for that day. At the moment there have been no major rumors about what type of device it is, although several media outlets say it would be a new high-end.

The company has launched in the last month the Motorola Razr and the new Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, so now we will have to wait to find out if this rumored phone was something real.

Slash Leaks



Oppo Find X2

Another of the announcements that we expected for MWC 2020 is the new Oppo phone, the Oppo Find X2, of which several images would have already leaked. It would have a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120hz screen like the Galaxy S20 and a hole in the screen for the front camera. Among its novelties it would have a fast charge of 65 watts, and also a cheaper price than the Galaxy S20.

@Onleaks



LG G9 y LG V60

There are two LG cell phones that have traditionally been seen at MWC. In this case there have been leaks about the LG G9 ThinQ, with images showing a design with four rear cameras and one centered front. The images were shown by @OnLeaks, however Android Authority notes that an LG executive, Ken Hong, assured that these were “false” and “sad”.

Evan Blass



On the other hand, rumors claim that because the “V” line would be more successful for LG, the company could have decided to give it more prominence and launch the LG V60 at MWC 2020.

The Verge published images of Evan Blass, showing us a cell phone with four microphones and a 5,000mAh battery, although we still do not know what the official design would look like.



