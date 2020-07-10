Huawei P50 rumors are unleashed

Angela Lang / CNET



This week the rumors of a supposed Huawei P50 and its possible most desired feature began to roll; but there is also news about the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 that may not be very positive.



Huawei has managed to continue selling cell phones worldwide, and despite its problem with the United States government, the Huawei P50 would already be underway.

One of the first rumors that we have known is precisely about its camera, which is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of this brand.

A patent discovered by the Huawei Central site ensures that the cell phone will use a liquid lens for its camera, which would help in different aspects, from reducing the space that the camera itself occupies in the body of the phone, to improving depth detection.

Huawei would be one of the first companies to introduce this type of lens, thus reducing the bulk of the rear camera and eliminating the time-of-flight sensor, which would no longer be necessary. Although the best cameras always train in the P series, we cannot rule out that this concept also appears in the Mate series.

At the moment we do not know more details of the alleged Huawei P50, although if this camera is certain, the rumors will continue to grow.

Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, delayed?

The Pixels may not arrive on the dates we thought they would.

He Pixel 4aFor example, which would technically launch in conjunction with Android 11 at the June 3 event, will now be delayed, according to filter leaker Jon Prosser, who says we won’t see it before July 13.

To this we must add the Pixel 5, which usually comes after the iPhone, but which according to different reports would have a production level so delayed due to the pandemic that we may not see it until December, or perhaps until 2021.

Of course this is just rumors, although it is clear that the coronavirus itself has affected manufacturers a lot, especially those that have the majority of their production in China.

By the way, this week we met a patent that would reveal that the supposed Pixel Watch smartwatch could be based on gestures, so you do not have to touch the screen for almost nothing.

The idea is not far-fetched because Google introduced this gesture interaction technology in 2015.

Sony Xperia cell phone with camera and pop-up speakers

And let’s close with Sony. Because although the cell phones of the Japanese company are less and less popular, a new patent brings some excitement and that is that the company would registered a cell phone with a “pop up” camera or slider a little different from what we have seen, but also a horn that would come out from the bottom, which would indicate that this is a multimedia device for the youngest.

Now it remains to be seen that this cell phone comes true.