Huawei P40 Review and Features Huawei P40: Price, Opinions

Huawei took advantage of the presentation in society of its flagship the Huawei P40 Pro and its most advanced version, the P40 Pro Plus, to also show the intermediate model of the family, the Huawei P40.

The phone has some features identical to those of its older brothers, but also with a few differences that make it a more modest phone and not very competitive in price (799 euros) to which we must also add the lack of Google services .



Huawei P40: Features and Specifications

Price and when to buy Huawei P40

The Huawei P40 has a starting price of 799 euros (US $ 867) in Europe and price and availability for Latin America are still unknown.

Differences between the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus

The three Huawei cell phones have similar characteristics and even the design is almost identical, but they have some concrete differences that you can contrast in the following table:

Comparative table of characteristics Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Pro Plus screen 6.1 inch 6.58 inch 6.58 inch Resolution 2,640×1,080 pixels 2,640×1,200 pixels 2,640×1,200 pixels Pixel density 422ppp 441ppp 441ppp Operating system Android 10+ EMUI 10.1 Android 10+ EMUI 10.1 Android 10+ EMUI 10.1 Processor Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676 Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676 Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676 Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (depends on the market) 256GB, 512GB (market dependent) Storage expansion Yes yes yes Rear camera Three: 50 megapixels f / 1.9; 16 megapixels f / 2.2 (wide angle). 8 megapixels f / 2.4 (telephoto, 3x optical zoom) Four: 50 megapixels f / 1.9; 40 megapixels (wide angle), f / 1.8; 12 megapixels (telephoto, 5x optical zoom), f / 3.4; 3D ToF sensor Five: 50 megapixels, f / 1.9; 40 megapixels (wide angle) f / 1.9; 8 megapixels (telephoto, 10x optical zoom) f / 4.4; 8 megapixels (telephoto, 3x optical zoom) f / 2.4; ToF 3D sensor Frontal camera 32 megapixels (and infrared for face unlock) 32 megapixels and depth (and infrared for face unlock) 32 megapixels and depth (and infrared for face unlock) RAM 6GB, 8GB (may vary by market) 8GB 8GB Battery 3,800mAh (40-watt fast charge) 4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge) 4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes Waterproof Not Yes IP68 Yes IP68 Fingerprint reader Yes, on screen (optical) Yes, on screen (optical) Yes, on screen (optical) Face recognition Yes Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes and reversible charging Yes and reversible charging Yes and reversible charging Headphone jack Not Not Not Important features In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, 3D face unlock, 3X optical zoom, 5G (market dependent) In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, 3D face unlock, 5X optical zoom, 5G connectivity (market dependent) In-display fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, 3D face unlock, 5G connectivity, ceramic construction, 5X optical zoom, digital zoom up to 100x, 5G (market dependent) Size 148.9×71.1×8.5mm 158.2×72.6x9mm 158.2×72.6x9mm Weight 175 grams 209 grams 226 grams Price From 799 euros (about US $ 865) From 999 euros (about US $ 1,080) From 1,399 euros (about US $ 1,515)

The Huawei P40 looks a lot like the Pro models on the outside, although its screen is noticeably smaller and its dimensions too. The phone has a curved design, but not as much as the top two models that boasted a 3D curved screen. This may seem like a disadvantage, but in my case it has been a plus to improve the grip which has also helped that the unit I have tested has the matte finish and not the glossy one. This finish is only available on the P40, none of the other cell phones in the family have it.

However, despite having positive things in its design, the phone lags behind in resistance, as it only has an IP53 rating for medium resistance to dust and splashes. It’s better than nothing, but it falls far short of the IP68 of the P40 Pro.

As for the screen, this cell phone has a 6.1-inch OLED screen perforated to house the front cameras, one of them is used for facial recognition with infrared. The screen has a resolution of 2,640×1,080 pixels, but thanks to the smaller panel size, it looks quite sharp. Huawei does not offer a 90Hz refresh rate on the P40 display, so it is limited to 60Hz, like that of the P30s. The fingerprint reader is under the screen and here I can say that the result is really excellent, with a very good level of precision, little erratic and notably faster than in the P30.

As for the layout of the buttons, on the right side are the volume and power keys, at the bottom the tray for the SIM, USB-C port and a speaker. In general, this phone is very comfortable in hand, both due to its small dimensions (148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5 mm) and its weight of 175 grams.

Érika García / CNET



Power almost on par with the Pro

For power, the cell phone incorporates a Kirin 990 5G processor compatible with 5G networks. This processor is accompanied by two versions of RAM with 6GB or 8GB and 128GB of internal storage. In daily use the phone has performed well and I have not noticed differences in performance compared to the P40 Pro, since my unit is the 8GB of RAM, the same as in the P40 Pro. The phone has had in these days of I use excellent performance both when navigating the interface and when running resource-intensive applications such as video games.

The experience is very good at the gaming level, although playing somewhat powerful titles like PUBG, it is true that I have missed the 90Hz refresh rate. In performance tests the Huawei P40 Pro fulfilled what was expected on paper and although it lagged behind some superior rivals such as the Galaxy S20 Plus, tied with his older brother.

Test of performance Huawei P40 (Kirin 990 5G) Huawei P40 Pro (Kirin 990 5G) Galaxy S20 Plus (Snapdragon 865) Galaxy S20 Ultra (Snapdragon 865) Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Snapdragon 855) Galaxy S10 Plus (Snapdragon 855) Galaxy S10 Plus (Exynos 9820) Legend: Geekbench 4: Single-core (one core) Geekbench 4: Multi-core (multiple cores) 3DMark Ice Storm (unlimited) Note: We compare the results of the benchmarks



Without Google services, but with App Search

The Huawei P40 arrives with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and like the P40 Pro, it has no Google services or access to the Play Store. Instead Huawei offers its new mobile services such as its AppGallery, the application store in which although you can download some applications such as Aliexpress, BBC News or TikTok, forget about finding WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Maps or Facebook among other apps to use. daily.

However, as in the rest of the P40 family, this phone incorporates a function that appears within the EMUI browser itself. This function, called App Search, is basically a direct access to an APK website created by Huawei within the Huawei Mobile Services. In this repository you can search for the application you want to install and by clicking on it, the browser will direct you either to the official pages of the specific application you want to install or to APK repositories such as ApkCenter or ApkDownload.

As I already said in the analysis of the P40 Pro, this is not the perfect solution to replace Google Play, but it has helped me to be able to use the phone without problem, except for the lack of Google Maps, which is perhaps the most notable. Still, I must remind you that Huawei itself warns that the content is the sole responsibility of the entity that distributes it and that App Search only works in a few markets.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET



Correct autonomy, but without wireless charging

The phone has a 3,800mAh battery with a Super Charge fast charging system with a power of 22.5W and includes a compatible charger. This charge isn’t quite as fast as the 40W on the P40 Pro, but I was able to recharge the phone’s battery up to 60 percent from scratch in just 30 minutes. With one hour of charge it reaches 90 percent. Let’s say it’s not the fastest on the market, but overall they are good numbers.

The Huawei P40 has an intelligent charging system like other cell phones like the new OnePlus 8. This system allows that if you connect the phone while you sleep, it will stop charging during the night and complete it just before sunrise. Unlike the Pro models, this phone does not have wireless charging or reverse charging to charge other devices, a rather significant cut on a 799 euro phone.

In our continuous video playback test, the cell phone lasted 18:10 hours, falling behind other models with larger batteries such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus that reached 21 hours or the P40 Pro that lasted 20:40 hours, but It allowed me to give it intense use on a day-to-day basis without having to charge it.

Cameras: Good night mode, portraits that don’t stand out

The Huawei P40 has a 50-megapixel main sensor (the same as in the P40 Pro) accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Regarding the quality of the images, when they are in broad daylight they present an exceptional quality. The level of detail is very good, although it sometimes “suffers” a bit with more complex areas such as animal hair. The dynamic range is also very balanced, it does not report any noise and the colors in general are very vivid, leaving aside the tendency to saturate the color that previous models such as the P30 had.

The camera has a dedicated mode for shooting in high resolution within the Pro mode that uses the main 50 megapixel camera. This mode offers a high resolution image with a slightly wider field of view than the 12.5 megapixel automatic mode.

As for photos at night, in general the main camera of the P40 takes very good night images when we activate the dedicated night mode. We can see that it has a good level of detail, a balanced exposure (in previous models this mode gave tremendously artificial results, little noise and almost perfect sharpness. Saturation is also not affected by the absence of light and is in general one of the best night mode I’ve tried on a current phone.

The portraits that are taken with the main camera of the Huawei P40 are generally good, they cut the background quite well although they are somewhat of a lower quality than in the P40 Pro and have its limitations with objects such as glasses or hair. The difference here is that the P40 Pro does the portraits with an additional ToF camera while the P40 does this work relying on the telephoto lens and software processing, so the result is not that good and sometimes the blur gives a artificial appearance. In general, the portraits are fine, but I was expecting better as it has been at the height of the P30 at this point.

Érika García / CNET



conclusion

The Huawei P40 is a good phone, compact and with a very good design. Unfortunately, Huawei has left the best for its other two top-end phones without there being a huge price difference between them (especially with the P40 Pro) and that leaves the P40 as a fairly secondary option on the market.

It is true that the Huawei P40 has benefits such as its 5G connectivity, its power or its 50 megapixel camera, but we miss features such as wireless charging, the 90Hz update rate of the screen or protection against water and dust.

The Huawei P40 is priced at 799 euros, which with the benefits it offers, is not very competitive if we consider that for half the price we can have a Huawei P30 or a P30 Pro for 599 euros. In addition, these two phones have the integration of Google Mobile Services. We can also find better alternatives in other brands such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 that for the same price, it has a great camera, a larger battery and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In the case of Apple there are also options such as the iPhone 11 from 629 euros (US $ 699) or the 2020 iPhone SE for 489 euros (US $ 399).