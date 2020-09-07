Huawei P40 Pro Plus will be the name of the competition of the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Gizmochina



The Huawei P40 family will be presented this Thursday, March 26 at an online event, and although until now we expected the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro —Because the Huawei P40 Lite was introduced last month— new leaks make it clear that the rival Galaxy S20 Ultra It will be the Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G.

Several websites, including SlashGear, report that Huawei P40 Pro Plus is a real name, and that this cell phone will become a reality this week. The Huawei P40 is expected to have three cameras; the Huawei P40 Pro is expected to have four rear cameras, so if logic gives us, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus would have … five rear cameras?



Ishan Agarwal, A new leaker that has begun to gain some popularity, released several images of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus through Twitter. There he made reference to photographs released by another leaker, Evan Blass, which belong to this cell phone and not to any other that could have been previously thought.

According to the Huawei Central blog, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus will have a larger 120Hz screen than the Pro, at 6.7 inches versus 6.58 inches. In addition to being larger, it will have a better camera with 52 megapixel sensors, 8 megapixel telephoto, 40 megapixel wide angle, 10x optical zoom, Time of Flight sensor, and double front camera.

To this we must add the Kirin 990 5G processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, characteristics that bring it closer to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Reports indicate that this cell phone will have a 5,500mAh battery, fast charging compatible with 55 watts, and wireless charging of 27 watts. The price of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is expected to be around 1,300 to 1,400 euros, that is, almost US $ 1,500.