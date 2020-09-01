Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs. Huawei P40 Pro vs. Huawei P40: What are the differences?

Érika García / CNET



The new Huawei P40 family is here, and these cell phones are very similar on the outside, but with certain and important differences on the inside.

Among the details that make them similar we have a similar design, a fingerprint sensor on the screen and the lack of a headphone port, to which we must add that they all have the Kirin 990 5G processor, Android 10 and EMUI 10.1, as well as fast charging. 40 watts, a processor dedicated to photos and 8GB of RAM.

Now, here come the little differences that will make you lean towards one or the other.



Playing:

Watch this:

Huawei P40 Pro: We tested the new phone

4:45



The Huawei P40 is smaller

Let’s start with the Huawei P40. This is the smallest cell phone of the three with a 6.1-inch screen. Unlike last year’s Huawei P30, this phone also eliminates the headphone port, which can break some hearts. A detail that makes it inferior to its older brothers is its storage of only 128GB, its water resistance is only IP53 – splash resistant – and its battery of only 3,800mAh, lower than the 4,200mAh of the other two.

When it comes to the camera, this cell phone only has three sensors, unlike the other two, which have four and five rear cameras respectively. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, while the others are a 16 megapixel wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.



Playing:

Watch this:

Unboxing Huawei P40 Pro: In spectacular blue!

3:47



This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like [fotos] To see photos



Huawei P40 Pro vs. Huawei P40 Pro Plus

While the Huawei P40 is left with just three cameras, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus add some additional options. These two cell phones are very similar, they both have 256GB of internal memory and share full IP68 water resistance.

And although the exterior design is identical, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus introduces a new ceramic edition in the cell phone, which none of the other models have. To this we add the differentiated details of the camera: that of the P40 Pro is quadruple with 50 megapixel sensors, 40 megapixel wide angle, 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and Time of Flight sensor.

For its part, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus has the same main sensor of 50 megapixels, the wide-angle lens of 40 megapixels, and its telephoto lens is 12 megapixels, although its optical zoom is 10x and it can give us a digital zoom of up to 100x . It also adds a second 3x telephoto lens and a Time of Flight sensor.

The two telephoto cameras on the P40 Pro Plus come together to generate the 100x digital zoom, Huawei explained.

All cell phones have in common a chip that manages artificial intelligence that improves photographs, although the P40 Pro and Pro Plus also have the Cine Camera, which adds options such as stabilized telephoto, different 4K recording modes, among other details.

This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like [fotos] To see photos

