Huawei P40 Pro Plus: This is the powerful older brother with a super camera

By
James Ashley
-
03ab593e-5028-4352-865e-78926fdd21c9.png

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is finished in ceramic.

Huawei

The Huawei P40 family He has four cell phones this year.

The biggest of them is the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, a powerful phone that beats its little brothers by a landslide in its photographic equipment.

Comparative table of characteristics

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

screen

6.1 inch

6.58 inch

6.58 inch

Resolution

2,640×1,080 pixels

2,640×1,200 pixels

2,640×1,200 pixels

Pixel density

Operating system

Android 10+ EMUI 10.1

Android 10+ EMUI 10.1

Android 10+ EMUI 10.1

Processor

Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676

Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676

Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676

Storage

128GB

256GB

256GB

Storage expansion

Yes

Yes

Yes

Rear camera

Three: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 16 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 8 megapixel telephoto lens (3x optical zoom)

Four: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 40 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 12 megapixel telephoto lens. Fourth 3D ToF sensor.

Five: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 40 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 12 megapixel telephoto lens (10x optical zoom). Second telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom). 3D ToF sensor.

Frontal camera

Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition

Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition

Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition

RAM

8GB

8GB

8GB

Battery

3,800mAh (40-watt fast charge)

4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge)

4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge)

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0

5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0

5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Waterproof

Yes (IP53)

Yes (IP68)

Yes (IP68)

Fingerprint reader

Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)

Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)

Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)

Face recognition

Yes, with 3D sensor

Yes, with 3D sensor

Yes, with 3D sensor

Wireless charging

Yes and reversible charging

Yes and reversible charging

Yes and reversible charging

Headphone jack

Not

Not

Not

Important features

In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, Artificial Intelligence photo processing

In-display fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, Artificial Intelligence photo processing, 5G connectivity

In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, AI photo processing, 5G connectivity, ceramic construction, digital zoom up to 100x

Size

158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm

To confirm

Weight

209 grams

To confirm

Price

From 699 euros

From 999 euros

From 1,399 euros


The new Huawei P40 Pro Plus incorporates a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, this phone has a ceramic back and comes in two colors: black and white. Its screen is double perforated to house two front cameras, one of 32 megapixels and another 3D sensor for unlocking through facial recognition.

The power of the cell phone is directed by the same processor as that of the P40 and P40 Pro, the Kirin 990 5G processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone houses inside a 4,200mAh battery with fast, reverse and wireless charging system.

Like the rest of the family, the phone will operate under Android 10 and EMUI 10.1 without Google services, but with Huawei’s App Search system that allows you to search for third-party apps.

In the photographic section, the phone has five cameras made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a secondary sensor with a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens, a tertiary sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and another telephoto sensor with optical zoom. 3x. Complete the equipment a 3D ToF sensor to perform the blur.

Huawei says that the new P40 Pro Plus will arrive at a price of 1,399 euros from June and in two colors, black and white. At the moment, this is its price and availability in Europe and it is still unknown how much it will cost or if it will reach Latin America. CNET en Español sent Huawei a request for comment and we will update this note as soon as we get this information.

