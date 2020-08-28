Huawei P40 Pro Plus: This is the powerful older brother with a super camera

The Huawei P40 family He has four cell phones this year.
The biggest of them is the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, a powerful phone that beats its little brothers by a landslide in its photographic equipment.
Comparative table of characteristics
Huawei P40
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro Plus
screen
6.1 inch
6.58 inch
6.58 inch
Resolution
2,640×1,080 pixels
2,640×1,200 pixels
2,640×1,200 pixels
Pixel density
Operating system
Android 10+ EMUI 10.1
Android 10+ EMUI 10.1
Android 10+ EMUI 10.1
Processor
Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676
Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676
Kirin 990 5G + GPU MALI 676
Storage
128GB
256GB
256GB
Storage expansion
Yes
Yes
Yes
Rear camera
Three: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 16 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 8 megapixel telephoto lens (3x optical zoom)
Four: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 40 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 12 megapixel telephoto lens. Fourth 3D ToF sensor.
Five: 50 megapixel main sensor. Secondary sensor with 40 megapixel wide angle lens. Tertiary sensor with 12 megapixel telephoto lens (10x optical zoom). Second telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom). 3D ToF sensor.
Frontal camera
Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition
Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition
Two: 32 megapixels and 3D for facial recognition
RAM
8GB
8GB
8GB
Battery
3,800mAh (40-watt fast charge)
4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge)
4,200mAh (40-watt fast charge)
Connectivity
5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0
5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0
5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b / g / n / ax, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type C 2.0
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Waterproof
Yes (IP53)
Yes (IP68)
Yes (IP68)
Fingerprint reader
Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)
Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)
Yes, on screen (ultrasonic)
Face recognition
Yes, with 3D sensor
Yes, with 3D sensor
Yes, with 3D sensor
Wireless charging
Yes and reversible charging
Yes and reversible charging
Yes and reversible charging
Headphone jack
Not
Not
Not
Important features
In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, Artificial Intelligence photo processing
In-display fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, Artificial Intelligence photo processing, 5G connectivity
In-screen fingerprint sensor, 40W fast charge, software face unlock, AI photo processing, 5G connectivity, ceramic construction, digital zoom up to 100x
Size
158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm
To confirm
Weight
209 grams
To confirm
Price
From 699 euros
From 999 euros
From 1,399 euros
The new Huawei P40 Pro Plus incorporates a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, this phone has a ceramic back and comes in two colors: black and white. Its screen is double perforated to house two front cameras, one of 32 megapixels and another 3D sensor for unlocking through facial recognition.
The power of the cell phone is directed by the same processor as that of the P40 and P40 Pro, the Kirin 990 5G processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone houses inside a 4,200mAh battery with fast, reverse and wireless charging system.
Like the rest of the family, the phone will operate under Android 10 and EMUI 10.1 without Google services, but with Huawei’s App Search system that allows you to search for third-party apps.
In the photographic section, the phone has five cameras made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a secondary sensor with a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens, a tertiary sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and another telephoto sensor with optical zoom. 3x. Complete the equipment a 3D ToF sensor to perform the blur.
Huawei says that the new P40 Pro Plus will arrive at a price of 1,399 euros from June and in two colors, black and white. At the moment, this is its price and availability in Europe and it is still unknown how much it will cost or if it will reach Latin America. CNET en Español sent Huawei a request for comment and we will update this note as soon as we get this information.