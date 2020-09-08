Huawei P40 better than the Galaxy S20? Possibly it will be so in some areas

@evleaks



The launch of the Huawei P40 It will be on March 26 in an event that will be broadcast on the Internet as the first flagship phones of the company for 2020, which arrive to challenge the Galaxy S20, to LG V60 ThinQ and until the next iPhones.

Thus, the Chinese company is expected to present at least three versions of its flagship phone, including the Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Premium.

In addition, rumors have not only revealed those models, but also other features and novelties that will allow them to compete with those mentioned cell phones. Here I collect some of the features and functions that would allow them to surpass the Galaxy S20, at least in those aspects.

Of course, it must be taken into account that the Huawei P40 may not have Google services and applications because the problems that the Chinese manufacturer has had with the United States government, and they will not be sold in as many parts of the world as Samsung cell phones , so the South Korean company has these and other advantages.

Huawei P40 vs Galaxy S20: Huawei would beat Samsung in some respects

Better night mode

Huawei has offered generation after generation a better night mode, which manages to surprise by achieving photos with more detail and clarity in situations where the scene is very dark.

With the Galaxy S20, Samsung has improved that, no doubt, but even Huawei without much improvement could beat Samsung in some situations.

This is what the Huawei P40 Lite looks like [fotos] To see photos



Better zoom

With the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung improved the zoom included in their cell phones, offering 4X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and up to 100X digital zoom.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 offer hybrid 3x and digital zoom up to 30X.

That said, Huawei offered in the P30 Pro (the year passed) 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 50X digital. If the Huawei P40s do not improve this optical zoom, we can expect at least 5X optical zoom, which is superior (at least as a specification) compared to what Samsung offers on their cell phones.

In addition, it has been rumored that the Huawei P40 Premium or the Huawei P40 Pro would have up to 10X optical zoom, the largest we have seen in any cell phone.

More colors and better colors

The Galaxy S20 are available in gray, black, white, blue and pink, depending on the model you choose. Although these colors are attractive, the filter @evleaks posted an image with the different colors that the P40s would have and they offer a lot more options and are more attractive.

Better battery life

It is true, we have not tested this as well as the previous things because these phones have not been announced, but Samsung has managed to consistently offer good battery life in the P and Mate series, mainly due to a RAM management that has been criticized by many in some occasions because it finishes processes more quickly than others.

However, the Galaxy S20s did not bring a major improvement in terms of battery life, so it is likely that Huawei offers a bit more than Samsung, without necessarily surpassing them in capacity.

Faster charging included

At least the Huawei P30 Pro included a 40-watt fast-charging charger, which is superior to any other charger that Samsung has included in its cell phones.

True, the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 45-watt charging, but for that you have to buy that extra charger and the charging differences with the 25-watt one that comes in the box is not very big.

Huawei may offer a load greater than 40 watts with the P40, but at the very least we would expect the same load from its predecessor.

