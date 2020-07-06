Huawei Mate 40 Pro: Rumors, Features and Photos

Tech Shockin



The Huawei Mate 40 Pro could arrive at an autumn event as its predecessor already did. The Huawei Mate 30 family was launched on September 19 at an event in Munich, Germany, where the company usually unveils this series.

Despite the coronavirus situation, and any delay that may exist in the launch, the Mate series is expected to continue. Even though that him United States veto extended until 2021, Huawei sells a large number of its star phones in China, where it does not require Google services, which gives the company some independence, in addition, the company has continued to sell its phones without these, with some success, even if its market share is not the same as a year ago.

The rumors of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro are just beginning but we already know some details that we are going to tell you below. I will be updating this article whenever we know new details.

Images of the future Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Two models of Huawei Mate 40

According to several sources, there will be at least two models of this cell phone from the company. The Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro could be the launches that we will see in the future, since it is unlikely that due to the consistent block of the United States, Porsche wants to continue its alliance with the company to launch that model on a global scale. The last model released was the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design.

Kirin 1020 processor

Despite some news that the chip maker TMSC will have to stop working with Huawei, everything seems to indicate that the Chinese company anticipated new vetoes from the United States and signed agreements in advance to develop various chips with this company, which It will avoid conflicts for the moment for the manufacture of your cell phones.

That said, the HiSilicon Kirin 1020 would be the chip that would incorporate the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, It would have a 5 nanometer architecture, as well as 5G technology and it would also be the same chip that we will see in the next Huawei P50.

Huawei EMUI 10.1 news coming to your phone

Mate 40 camera will be different

According to rumors, Huawei would be working on the inclusion of a free-form lens for the Huawei Mate 40. According to Forbes, this type of lens would allow solving the problem of placing larger zoom on thin cameras that do not bulge the phone, and that, It could be the plan of Huawei, which has become known in recent years for innovating with its cameras, and even for giving us a zoom capable of taking photos of the Moon, something promoted by the 50x zoom of the Huawei P30 Pro.

A free-form lens can also give us the possibility to increase the field of view, decrease the distortion generated by wide angle lenses and improve performance in low light conditions.

This image shows us what the camera composition of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro would look like. The circular format maintains the design of last year’s Huawei Mate 30, which differs from the rectangle of the P40 series.

Sin apps the Google

Everything seems to indicate that we must get used to the fact that Huawei will keep its equipment without services and the essential apps from Google. The company remains on Android, and searches ways to give access to Google apps, although not all are available.

Concepts of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

There are different design concepts of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, some shows it with a circular camera, like this one below, in which we see four rear sensors in a circular shape and a practically complete panel only interrupted by the front camera in a circular shape.

This other concept shows us flatter lines, neat edges to avoid breakage with falls, and on the back a square format camera and next to it a small screen to see notifications, although at the moment there are not many leaks on this panel, therefore you should not give it much credibility.

And this other concept looks similar from the front, although with a square rear camera that looks like a plug.

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 30 family was presented on September 19 with availability the following weeks. If the coronavirus does not delay launch, there is no doubt that Huawei would maintain the same strategy. The phones are expected to have the same or very similar prices with 799 euros (US $ 889) for the basic version and 1,099 euros (US $ 1,222) for the most expensive.