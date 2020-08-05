Huawei launches its own music and video streaming services

Érika García / CNET



Huawei held an online event on March 26 in which it announced, in addition to its new cell phones of the P40 family, its premiere in the world of streaming.

Huawei Music and Huawei Video are the two music and video services in streaming. According to the company, Huawei Music will feature content of 50 million songs in high quality, more than 1 million albums, more than 600,000 musicians and more than 100 successful record labels. The service will arrive with a 3-month free offer for all users of a Huawei cell phone and will first reach users in Spain and Italy. The service will then cost 9.90 euros per month and can be downloaded from the Huawei App Gallery.

On the other hand, the company has announced Huawei video, a video-on-demand service that allows you to rent movies for 48 hours or to purchase a monthly subscription. The Huawei Video app is pre-installed by default on the new Huawei P40, but you can use it on any Huawei phone by downloading it from the AppGallery.

In Latin America, Huawei Video launches free content channels such as DailyMotion, Toon Googgles and BBC New. It will also offer a month of free content on Filmbox.

At the moment, the company has not confirmed what content will arrive in Spain, but we will update this article as soon as we have more information.

