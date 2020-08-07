Huawei launches its own mobile gaming platform

Huawei



Huawei is still looking for ways not to depend on Google and its mobile services.

The Chinese company said on August 4 in a statement e-mailed to CNET en Español, that it has just launched its official gaming center, GameCenter. It is a mobile games distribution platform similar to Google Play Games, which can now be downloaded from the company’s application store, App Gallery. Huawei says GameCenter will arrive pre-installed on all future Huawei phones with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).

Huawei has closed deals with developers like Gameloft or Forshow for exclusive releases and offering rewards on GameCenter. Among the exclusive titles that are released with the repository are Starship Legion-AMG, BORN AS EPIC, Farm Legend, Survival Road, Ellr Land among others.

The launch of this gaming service is one more response to the U.S. government’s trade ban of May 2019, which is why Huawei cannot conduct business with companies in the country. For this reason, Huawei cannot include Google services on its phones, including the Google Play store.

The company has tried in recent months to be more self-sufficient in terms of software and therefore offers its own application store and App Search, a service built into their phones that helps you find applications that are not in the App Gallery.

