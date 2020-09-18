Huawei launches cell phone, speaker, tablet and laptop in an empty amphitheater

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Huawei held a virtual event on February 24, where it unveiled a new version of the Huawei Mate XS

, its foldable phone that includes some improvements over last year, although there was also time to unveil the Huawei MatePad Pro tablet and a new version of the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop.

Huawei’s presentation is in line with part of what the company had planned for MWC 2020, which in the end was canceled due to fear of a massive coronavirus contagion. When the presentation began, the company made it clear that it had been recorded on Sunday, February 23.

During the 60-minute presentation, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s mobile division, faced the toughest audience of all: empty chairs. The amphitheater was clearly desolate, because although we could not see it, the echo could be heard and there was never applause as is usually the custom in this type of event.

Yu officially introduced the Huawei Mate XS, Huawei MatePad Pro and the new MateBook X Pro computer on stage as well as 5G products. He also spoke about the work that Huawei is doing so that the App Gallery, its application store, continues to grow, invest and support developers around the world. The company did not announce the speaker that we discussed in this article on stage, but the CNET team was able to see it in a private presentation in London, so we were able to learn some details that the executive did not bring to the stage.

Huawei also announced the presentation date of the Huawei P40 family, which will be March 26 in paris.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Huawei MatePad Pro

The company presented a new tablet called MatePad Pro, which has a 10.8-inch screen, which although it is not small, does feel like one in our hands thanks to those small bezels that protect the panel. That screen is 2K and it looks very bright and sharp, ideal for playing games or watching videos, and taking advantage of the built-in Kirin 990 processor.

The tablet bears a certain resemblance to the iPad Pro, and to that we must add that you can use a keyboard and it also has a magnetic pencil that sticks on one side as in the Apple tablet. That stylus Huawei has a design suspiciously very similar to that of the Apple Pencil 2, which looks like a regular pencil.

The operating system is Android, but as you can imagine it does not have access to Google applications. Another important point is that it will have 5G connectivity. The company said it will be available in the next few weeks.

Huawei Sound X

Huawei also introduced us to the Huawei Sound X, a smart speaker made in collaboration with the French company Devialet. It has a shape that makes it very similar to the HomePod de Apple, although its side cuts and certain changes end up making it different.

It can connect via Bluetooth, although it also has NFC for quick pairing. The company did not reveal which virtual assistant would be inside this speaker, since problems with the United States could limit its business to have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



MateBook X Pro

Finally, we have a new version of the 13.9-inch touchscreen MateBook X Pro computer, which also has a glass touch panel and the latest Intel processors. Its green color is one of the greatest attractions of this renewed design.

Huawei did not release at the moment the official price of these devices, nor their availability.