Huawei is backed by the Chinese military, according to the Trump administration

Corinne Reichert / CNET



Huawei is owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to a report by Reuters published on Wednesday June 24, 2020 which cites an internal document of the United States Department of Defense. The Trump administration has allegedly sent a document to Congress with the names of 20 Chinese companies that have discovered that they are backed by the People’s Liberation Army, the national army of the People’s Republic of China.

The Pentagon designation allows the president of the United States to declare a national emergency and then penalize the companies that make up the list with various sanctions if they operate in the United States. Like Huawei, the site Axios reported that the list includes China Mobile Communications Group, China Telecommunications and HikvisionDigital Technology.

Neither the White House press office, the Defense Department press office, nor Huawei, China Mobile, China Telecom or Hikvision have yet responded to a request for comment.

All this is made public after a report that said that the CIA accused Huawei of receiving funding from China’s National Security Commission, the People’s Liberation Army and from a third arm of the Chinese government’s intelligence network a year ago.

Huawei was blacklisted in May last year by being included in a special list (PDF in English) in the United States. In addition, US President Donald Trump at the same time signed a decree that basically condemned the company due to national security concerns over Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied this accusation.

