Huawei improves its mobile services so you do not miss Google apps

Huawei has unveiled a new version of its Huawei Mobile Core 5.0 developer kit, which will allow applications such as Uber or Lyft to finally integrate maps other than Google’s if they want to be successfully integrated into EMUI 10 and on cell phones without Google services.

One of the big problems for Huawei users with phones launched in the last year – like the brand new Huawei P40 Pro Plus– is that due to the blockade of the United States, the company does not have access to Google services and, therefore, neither to the Play Store and the most popular apps of the American company that are integrated into third-party apps, such as for example, maps.

To solve this, Huawei has launched 20 new capabilities within its developer kit and one of them is maps. Thus, if, for example, Uber or Lyft or any other app requires the use of maps, they can incorporate TomTom maps, with which Huawei works, and forget those of Google.

The company announced that Huawei users can now count on the TomTom Amigo app and also Here WeGo Maps, whose services can be integrated into any app through the Huawei kit.

Petal Search, a search engine for everything

In a conversation with Huawei Europe executives, Jaime Gonzalo, vice president of the mobile consumer services division, said that the company launched the Petal Search application in mid-June, an integrated service from Huawei that is very similar to the Google application. , and that on the first page it shows news offered by the Microsoft News service in your preferred language, and that it shows results from applications from sources verified by Huawei.

As explained by the company, Petal Search will return search results for applications that the company has managed to verify, and that are found in reliable sources. The company will always try to send you to the App Gallery, its app store launched in 2018 and which has 460 million monthly active users, although if you don’t have the app, it will send you to each developer’s website or to another store.

App Gallery data

According to data from Huawei as of July 2020, the App Gallery, a competition from the Google Play Store, is the second most popular application store in the world. This makes sense only because Google services are not available in China and therefore Huawei users have no need to use that store.

In general, the App Store is available in more than 170 countries, has managed to register a total of 1.6 million developers and at least 81,000 apps already integrate the Huawei Mobile Services, which help applications have a better experience.

The Huawei Mobile Services applications replace Google Play Services in some way. Thus, the company has apps such as Browser, Cloud, Themes, Music, Video and Assistant, in addition to the App Gallery.

Talking about security, the company said that the applications incorporated in the App Gallery are confirmed by a Huawei team that verifies that they are legitimate, the same happens with Petal Search. When inquiring about the possibility that users download third-party apps and that they may contain some kind of malware, the company said that there was nothing 100 percent reliable, and that the App Gallery has a double security mechanism, which is why it always recommends using this as the main source for downloading apps — although of course, you won’t find Google, Facebook or WhatsApp apps here.