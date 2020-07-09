Huawei dethrones Apple in the Chinese tablet market: IDC

Huawei



Apple ceded the top spot for tablet sales in China to a local company: Huawei.

According to an IDC report, Huawei sold 1.5 million tablets in China during the first quarter of 2020, a figure that earned the company to control 40.2 percent of the market. IDC notes that Huawei was the only growing tablet maker in China in the first quarter.

The IDC report was reported by the South China Morning Post and quoted by MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

Huawei ranked first in the tablet market in China after dethroning Apple, which had a 42.5 percent drop in units sold compared to the first quarter of 2019. Apple closed the first quarter with 35.1 percent of the market. of Chinese tablets, says IDC. Xiaomi, Microsoft and Lenovo also had sales declines, the report added.

Huawei’s rise is largely due to Apple, Xiaomi, Microsoft and Lenovo not having inventory to meet the demand for tablets, which increased in the first quarter by students at home who have virtual classes, the report says.

During the first months of 2020, China ordered the closure of several factories in the country after the coronavirus outbreak. Many companies manufacturing in China, Apple primarily, faced product shortages to the point that product changes and repairs were limited. Apple also had to close all its stores worldwide.

The bad news from Apple in China does not stop with the loss of the first place of tablets. After the United States hardened the Huawei locks and bans

, the Chinese government would have named Apple as one of the American companies that will receive retaliation. Apple could face antitrust investigations in China, as well as the cessation of imports.



