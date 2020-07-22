Huawei could launch a phone with Google services: report

WinFuture



Huawei could soon present the Huawei P Smart 2020, a mid-range cell phone that would have Google services despite the fact that the company has been unable to integrate them in any of its new phones for a year.

According to a post by the trustworthy German site WinFuture published on April 28, Huawei is set to launch a phone with Google apps and services. Recall that in May 2019, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and prohibited American companies from doing business with the Chinese giant, including Google. Since then, all the phones that the manufacturer has released have arrived without Google services, but it seems that the Huawei P Smart 2020 could count on them.

According to the source, Huawei could now launch this phone with Google Mobile Services because it has some components that were certified for Google Play before the veto. It would also operate under Android 9.0, an old version of Google’s operating system along with the also old EMUI 9.1. In this way, Google Play Store would recognize that this phone was certified before May 2019 and could operate with Google services.

On top of this, WinFuture says this phone would be a full-fledged mid-range, with a dual 13-megapixel rear camera, a fingerprint sensor on the back, a 6.21-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, and a Kirin 910F processor with versions 64GB and 128GB storage. Its price could be around 200 euros.

At the moment Huawei has not confirmed the existence or the launch of this phone. CNET en Español sent the company a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

