Huawei cancels in-person Huawei P40 event due to coronavirus

It’s official, Huawei decided on Tuesday March 10 to cancel the launch event of the Huawei P40 family which would take place on March 26 in Paris due to the growing alert for the coronavirus, as confirmed by the company itself to CNET in Spanish.

“Due to growing public health concerns, the launch of Huawei’s new flagship device, originally planned to take place in Paris on March 26, will now be carried out virtually with an online broadcast,” the company explained. it’s a statement.

The news comes just two days after the city of Paris decided to cancel any event that brought more than 1,000 people together in one place. Typically according to sources, a Huawei event can have up to 1,500 people, so it would have been unfeasible, to which we must add that, although the company carried it out with fewer people, it was something that it could not risk, Since a week ago Paris allowed events of up to 5,000 people, but the changing situation of Covid-19 could disrupt their plans again.

Already in February after the cancellation of the World Congress of Mobile Devices, Huawei had to hold his lecture in an empty room, in which the CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Products Division, Richard Yu, presented the Huawei Mate Xs, the company’s new folding cell phone, among other products.

Huawei said that the Huawei P40 family will incorporate major advancements related to mobile visual creation. Rumors indicate that there will be at least three new cell phones, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Premium, which will compete side by side with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, although of course, there is still the small problem to be solved of Google applications, to which Huawei does not have access due to the US blockade.

