Huawei Announces Huawei P40 Release Date

Concept @ 9techeleven Photo: CNET



It’s official: Huawei will present its new family Huawei P40 on March 26 at a special event that will take place in Paris, confirmed the CEO of the company, Richard Yu, during the official presentation of the Huawei Mate XS which was carried out via streaming on February 24.

The new phones will be substitutes for the P30 which were presented in March 2019, also in Paris. However, unlike the P30, the new Huawei cell phones will not have Google services, something that the company itself has recently confirmed. The reason is the veto that the US government has been subjected to the Chinese giant since May 2019 and that prevents it from doing business with companies in the country.

In this way, the P40 Pro will be the first cell phones in this series that will not have Google Play or any of Google’s services, the same thing that happened with the Mate 30 Pro And what will happen to the recently announced Mate XS, the company’s second folding phone.

On the new cell phones there are reports that they will have features such as a 10x optical zoom camera, a 52 megapixel Sony camera sensor and 5G connectivity, although at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

CNET en Español will be in Paris on March 26 to bring you all the news about the devices that the company announces during its official event.

This is what the Realme X50 Pro looks like [fotos] To see photos