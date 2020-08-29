Huawei adds Uber rival Bolt to its App Gallery

Ian Knighton / CNET



Since last year, Huawei has been gradually strengthening the App Gallery, your own app store, rival of Apple’s App Store and Google Play. This week Huawei will add an app, according to people familiar with the project. This is Bolt, its first transport application available for the European market.

Bolt is an Estonian-based passenger transport company that is rapidly gaining traction in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, where it is acquiring a reputation as a cheaper alternative to Uber. Their offers vary from country to country, but include bike, motorcycle and car rental on demand. It is expected to add a food delivery service like Uber Eats soon.

The addition of Bolt to the App Gallery will be a boon for Huawei, which currently does not have Uber in its app store.

Since the U.S. government’s trade ban It came into effect last year, Huawei cannot include Google services on its phones, including the Google Play store. For this reason, the company has tried to be more self-sufficient in terms of software. This means that the company should try to ensure that its app store, which launched in 2018, offers the most popular apps available on other platforms or at least strong alternatives to them.

A key example of this is Here WeGo Maps, a well-established rival to Apple Maps and Google Maps that was originally developed by Nokia for Windows Phone in 2013. The App Gallery now also offers some key social media apps, such as Viber, Telegram , TikTok, Tinder, Zoom, Badoo. It doesn’t offer Facebook yet, nor WhatsApp and Instagram, but there are other ways to get them on your Huawei device.

Huawei is currently the third most popular phone brand in Europe after Samsung and Apple. In March, Financial times named Bolt as the third fastest growing company in Europe. Being in Huawei’s App Gallery opens up a whole new market for Bolt’s customers, while for Huawei, having Bolt on board is providing an essential service to their store.

