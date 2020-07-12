HTC prepares wireless headphones like AirPods: report

Android Police



Clones do not stop appearing on Apple’s AirPods.

HTC would be working on new headphones called HTC U Ear with a design almost identical to Apple’s AirPods, Android Police reported on May 18. The devices are shown in images that were leaked through documents from US and Taiwan regulatory agencies.

There is not much information about these devices, but as seen in the images, they would have a similar construction to those of Apple and would come along with a small case with magnetic pins with a USB-C input at the bottom for charging.

HTC has yet to comment on the launch of these headphones, so we don’t know for sure when they might be ready to be unveiled. CNET en Español sent HTC a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

In addition to HTC, it is expected that in July OnePlus launches its first wireless headphones They were called OnePlus Bullets Truly Wireless. Both the HTC and Oneplus headphones are expected to be much cheaper than Apple’s and their price is closer to that of Huawei’s Freebuds 3 (which are around $ 150).

