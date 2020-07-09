HTC Co-Founder Launches Wireless Virtual Reality Glasses

XRSpace



Peter Chou, who was co-founder and CEO of Taiwanese company HTC for years, now wants to bring mixed reality to everyone.

The company XRSpace, founded by Chou in 2017, presented on Tuesday May 26 a virtual reality glasses called Mova. It is the first virtual reality glasses on the market with 5G connectivity that are capable of recognizing gestures and movements without being physically connected to another device such as a cell phone or a computer.

In an interview with CNET before the launch of the device, Chou said he has the most amazing product he has created to date. “This is really the next generation of virtual reality for the mass market consumer,” said the executive.

The XRSpace Mova glasses include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM plus 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to the company’s website, these glasses are 20 percent lighter than the virtual reality glasses currently on the market. Along with the glasses, XRSpace launched a virtual social network called Manova in which the users of the glasses can join with the virtual avatars of other users, similar to the AltspaceVR or VRChat platforms.

The device will be available in two colors, white and orange, starting in the third quarter of 2020 for US $ 599, although they can already be reserved on its website.

