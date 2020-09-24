HT Media Limited Current Jobs Opening 2020 at www.htmedia.in

HT Media Limited Current Jobs Opening 2020

Hindustan Times Media Limited has been published the notification for the various posts among the HT Media Limited on its official website www.htmedia.in. HT Media Limited is a large media company in India. The head office of Hindustan Times Media Limited is located in Delhi, India.

HT Media Limited Recruitment 2020

HT Media Limited India has been released notification for various posts in the different states in India. It releases the different posts for the recruitment such as Project Manager, Retail AD Sales, HD Media for Manager DM – Corporate Finance, Outbound Telesales, HT Media for MM – Retail, etc.

Candidates will be selected by Eligible criteria which are chosen by the company. The selection process is done by the Human Resource Management of the company. So eligible candidates can apply on the official site of the Hindustan Times Media Limited.

Details of the HT Media Limited Current Jobs Opening 2020 is given below.

Name of Job: Customer support Manager

Experience: Applicants must have minimum 3 to 7-year experience.

Location: Job is located in Gurgaon.

Name of Job: Customer Care Executive

Experience: Applicants must have minimum two-year experience.

Location: Job is located in Ghaziabad.

Name of Job: Producer

Experience: Applicants must have minimum 5 to 7-year experience.

Location: Job is located in Delhi.

Name of Job: Creative Visualizer

Experience: Applicants must have minimum 5 to 9-year experience.

Location: Job is located in Delhi.

Name of Job: AM / DM– Digital sales

Experience: Applicants must have minimum 4 to 6-year experience.

Location: Job is located in Gurgaon.

Name of Job: Brand Solution (Digital)

Experience: Applicants must have minimum 7 to 10 years experience.

Location: Job is located in Mumbai.

Pay Scale: Payment gives to the candidates are based on the policy as decided by the company.

How to apply for the HT Media Limited Current Jobs?

All candidates first visit the official site of the HT Media Limited is www.htmedia.in. Then candidates may apply via online mode on the official site.

