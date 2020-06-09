HSC Admission Result 2020 declare on www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd:

The Dhaka Education Board is going to announce the HSC Admission Result 2020 on the official site at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd. So the HSC Admission 2020 will start very soon in the different colleges in Bangladesh. This admission process is only based on online. On the 16th June 2020, it declares the HSC Admission 2020 Merit List on the official site. So the affected students can check their merit list on the official site. Forgetting the admission in the college’s candidates applied online on the official site www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

HSC Admission Result 2020 – www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd:

The HSC Admission process done through the Dhaka-Rajshahi Comilla Jessore Chittagong Barisal Sylhet Dinajpur Bangladesh Madrasah and Technical Education Board, Ministry Of Education. It declares the merit list every year for the students to get admission to the various college for the HSC. There are a large number of students get admission in different colleges. This admission procedure is done through only online mode and SMS method. Then it declares the merit list by all colleges of Bangladesh at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

Result 2020 of HSC Admission:

The Dhaka Board of Education recently announces the merit list on the 16th June 2020 for the students who want to get admission in the different colleges in Bangladesh for the HSC 2020. It is the first merit list declare on the main portal at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd. So the candidates who applied to the colleges they can check the notice and download it. Ministry of Education Bangladesh was going to publish the HSC admission policy 2020 for the academic year 2020. The online admission application process starts on the 26th of May 2020. Now it declares the Merit List on the official site www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

HSC Admission Result 2020 All Colleges:

Adamjee Cantonment College HSC Admission Result 2020

Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College HSC Admission Result 2020

BAF Shaheen College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

BAF Shaheen College Kurmitola HSC Admission Result 2020

BCIC College HSC Admission Result 2020

Cambrian College HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka Residential Model College HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka City College HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka Commerce College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka Cant’ Girls Public School & College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Dhaka Imperial College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Dr. Maleka University College HSC Admission Result 2020

Engineering University School & College HSC Admission Result 2020

Holy Cross College HSC Admission Result 2020

Ideal College HSC Admission Result 2020

Kabi Nazrul Government College HSC Admission Result 2020

Milestone College College Kurmitola HSC Admission Result 2020

Motijheel Model School and College HSC Admission Result 2020

Motijheel Ideal School and College HSC Admission Result 2020

Mohammadpur Preparatory School & College HSC Admission Result 2020

Mirpur University College HSC Admission Result 2020

National Ideal College HSC Admission Result 2020

Notre Dame College Mymensingh HSC Admission Result 2020

Notre Dame College Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt. Anwar Girls’ College, Dhaka HSC Admission Result 2020

Tejgoan College HSC Admission Result 2020

Trust College Dhaka Admission Result 2020

T&T College Motijheel HSC Admission Result 2020

Rajuk Uttara Model College HSC Admission Result 2020

Samsul Haque Khan School & College HSC Admission Result 2020

St. Joseph Higher Secondary School HSC Admission Result 2020

Siddheswari Girls’ College HSC Admission Result 2020

Shaikh Burhanuddin Post Graduate College HSC Admission Result 2020

Uttara Town College HSC Admission Result 2020

Uttara High School & College HSC Admission Result 2020

Udayan Higher Secondary School HSC Admission Result 2020

Viqarunnisa Noon College HSC Admission Result 2020

Willes Little Flower School & College HSC Admission Result 2020

HSC Admission 2020 Result at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd:

Students who complete their SSC in the Academic Session 2020 they are eligible to get the admission in the HSC admission 2020. So the eligible students apply only any ten colleges of Bangladesh. And they must submit their application form within the given time limit. Then colleges publish the merit list. For the candidates have an application fee Rs.150/-. If the students want to apply for ten colleges then they pay Rs.120/ separately- that means 120*10=1200/- per college.

HSC Result 2020 entry details:

The HSC admission 2020 will only do in online mode. This year More than 13 lakh students applied for the HSC Admission 2020 in the various colleges in Bangladesh. So the candidates apply online on the official site at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd. Students visit the official site t get more details about the HSC Admission 2020.

Official website: www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd