HRTC Conductor Result 2020, Himachal Pradesh HRTC TMPA Result 2020 publish at www.hrtc.gov.in:

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation is going to declare the notification of the HRTC Conductor Result 2020, Himachal Pradesh HRTC TMPA Result 2020 on the official site at www.hrtc.gov.in. The HRTC conducts the written examination in 2020. There were a large number of candidates appeared in the examination. Approximately more than 30 thousand candidates attend the exam.

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation is commonly known as the HRTC. The HRTC formed in 1958. The Himachal Pradesh state run bus service. The Himachal Pradesh Road transport Corporation adjoins the status of Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi. The HRTC is the first RTC in India to provide the facility of online booking of tickets of all types. Recently, the HRTC declare the recruitment for the post of Conductor and conduct the written examination.

The HRTC is declaring the result notification of the HRTC TMPA Result 2020 on the official site. The HRTC conduct the written examination for the Transport Multipurpose Assistant posts. There are total 500 number of seats available. The examination held on the 12th June 2020.

The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation conducted the TMPA written exam on the 12th June 2020. The written examination carried out on General Awareness, English Language, Maths, and Hindi. Candidates who get the minimum marks in the examination they consider as the qualified.

Name of the Corporation: Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)

Name of the Examination: HRTC TMPA 2020 (Transport Multipurpose Assistant)

Total Vacancy: Total 500 number of posts available

Exam date: 12 th June 2020

June 2020 Result date: Declare very soon

Post Category: HRTC Conductor Result 2020, Himachal Pradesh HRTC TMPA Result 2020

How to check HRTC TMPA Result 2020?

Candidates who attend the written examination of the HRTC TMPA 2020 they first visit the official site at www.hrtc.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the link “HRTC TMPA Result 2020”. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Now the HRTC TMPA Result display on your screen.

HRTC TMAP Result 2020

Official site: www.hrtc.gov.in