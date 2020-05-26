HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at hpsssb.hp.gov.in:

The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board is declaring its latest HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020. It is offering various jobs through the board’s official portal hpsssb.hp.gov.in and invites interested applicants.

There are so many posts offered for around 2945 vacancies and for that applicant with relevant qualifications may apply. Jobs for a post such as Radiographer, Junior Engineer, Technician, Fitter, Clerk, Shashtri, Health Worker, and much more are available.

To make a career in the leading department, this is an excellent opportunity. Interested as well as eligible candidates must apply for their choices’ vacancies and get their job. Essential qualification details for HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 are available below.

After reading these details, aspirants should visit the official portal hpsssb.hp.gov.in and apply soon. Also, candidates are advised to complete various application procedures before the last date. For more details, refer to the official notification and get details.

HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 Details:

Sub-Inspector of Police: 13 Posts

Radiographer: 154 Posts

Pharmacist (Allopathy): 142 Posts

Librarian: 01 Post

Statistical Assistant: 20 Posts

Fisheries Officer: 04 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology): 01 Posts

Scientific Assistant (Physics & Ballistics): 01 Posts

Computer Operators: 01 Post

Veterinary Pharmacist: 95 Posts

Motor Vehicle Inspector: 02 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant (Archeology & Museum): 02 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant (Archives): 02 Posts

Preservation Assistant: 01 Post

Junior Auditor: 12 Posts

Auction Recorder: 12 Posts

Market Supervisor: 08 Posts

Agriculture Extension Officer: 50 Posts

Junior Draughtsman: 03 Posts

Mechanic (Printing): 01 Post

Mechanic (Electrical): 01 Post

Laboratory Technician: 02 Post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 08 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01Post

Laboratory Assistant: 05 Posts

Lineman: 85 Posts

Sub Station Attendant: 43 Posts

Stage Master: 01 Post

Drama Inspector: 01 Post

Tabla Master: 03 Posts

Senior Draughtsman (Architectural): 08 Posts

Junior Draughtsman (Architecture): 05 Posts

Junior Technician (Fitter-cum-mechanic): 03 Posts

Operation Theatre Assistant: 02 Posts

Investigator: 06 Posts

Sub-Inspector of Fisheries: 06 Posts

Copy Holder: 01 Post

Senior Scale Stenographer: 01 Post

Steno-Typist: 01 Post

Steno-Typist: 02 Post

Steno-Typist: 01 Post

Steno-Typist: 01 Post

Junior Office Assistant (IT): 03 Posts

Clerk: 22 Posts

Senior Scientist (Drugs): 02 Posts

Labour Inspector: 02 Posts

Surveyor: 66 Posts

TGT (Arts): 330 Posts

TGT (Non-Medical): 209 Posts

TGT (Medical): 95 Posts

Physical Education Teacher: 99 Posts

Shastri: 200 Posts

Language Teacher: 197 Posts

Drawing Master: 96 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 33 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 34 Posts

Junior Technician Fitter: 307 Posts

Ophthalmic Officer: 09 Posts

Operation Theatre Assistant: 113 Posts

Junior Cameraman: 01 Post

Accountant: 05 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 39 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 12 Posts

Mountaineering Instructors: 02 Posts

Boatman: 02 Posts

Assistant Programmer: 04 Posts

Male Multi Purpose Health Worker: 148 Posts

Female Health Worker: 205 Posts

Driver: 02 Posts

HPSSSB Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates with different qualifications and skills are essential for each of the vacancies mentioned above. For details regarding each post wise education criteria, interested candidates are advised to refer to the official notification hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The official notification available at the HPSSSB portal contains details regarding Diploma/ Degree/Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree etc. details. Read all the details for the post in which you are interested.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 45 years to apply for the HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 as of 1st January 2020. Also, reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Also, candidates who happen to be Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh, as well as persons with disabilities, shall receive special age relaxation.

HPSSSB Selection Procedures:

The Himachal Pradesh SSSB officials shall conduct various selection procedures. For that, all the candidates who have applied, need to attend these proceedings. Based on individual performances, candidates will be selected.

After selection from the first procedure, there will be a Merit List containing the name of shortlisted candidates. Procedures including Written Test, Practical Test, Computer Test, Typing Test, Medical Test, Document Verification shall conduct.

For Written Test, it will be of total of 85 marks, and aspirants must prepare before the examination. At last, candidates who have performed best throughout all procedures shall get selected. For more details refer to the official notification.

Registration Fees:

There is a registration fee to complete application procedures; candidates must pay it. For various categories, some costs are different as below:

For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 360/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates: 120/- rupees

For General IRDP/ PWD/ Freedom Fighter-ExServicemen of HP: 120/- rupees

Pay Scale:

As per different posts, the amount of salary is different, and also it comes with different pay scales and grade pay. Candidates shall receive their salary as per HPSSSB’s current rules.

Steps To Apply For HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the Himachal Pradesh SSSB official portal. Search for Notifications section. Click on Official Notification. Read all the instructions in it. Then go to Apply Online Link. Start filling the form. Enter all required details for your education etc. At last, get a print of the filled form. Apply. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Applying Online: 26th May 2020

Last Date for Applying Online: 15th June 2020

Check Here Official HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020

Download Official Notification Here

Apply Online

Official Site: www.hpsssb.gov.in