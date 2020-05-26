HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at hpsssb.hp.gov.in:
The Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board is declaring its latest HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020. It is offering various jobs through the board’s official portal hpsssb.hp.gov.in and invites interested applicants.
There are so many posts offered for around 2945 vacancies and for that applicant with relevant qualifications may apply. Jobs for a post such as Radiographer, Junior Engineer, Technician, Fitter, Clerk, Shashtri, Health Worker, and much more are available.
To make a career in the leading department, this is an excellent opportunity. Interested as well as eligible candidates must apply for their choices’ vacancies and get their job. Essential qualification details for HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 are available below.
After reading these details, aspirants should visit the official portal hpsssb.hp.gov.in and apply soon. Also, candidates are advised to complete various application procedures before the last date. For more details, refer to the official notification and get details.
HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 Details:
- Sub-Inspector of Police: 13 Posts
- Radiographer: 154 Posts
- Pharmacist (Allopathy): 142 Posts
- Librarian: 01 Post
- Statistical Assistant: 20 Posts
- Fisheries Officer: 04 Posts
- Scientific Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology): 01 Posts
- Scientific Assistant (Physics & Ballistics): 01 Posts
- Computer Operators: 01 Post
- Veterinary Pharmacist: 95 Posts
- Motor Vehicle Inspector: 02 Posts
- Junior Technical Assistant (Archeology & Museum): 02 Posts
- Junior Technical Assistant (Archives): 02 Posts
- Preservation Assistant: 01 Post
- Junior Auditor: 12 Posts
- Auction Recorder: 12 Posts
- Market Supervisor: 08 Posts
- Agriculture Extension Officer: 50 Posts
- Junior Draughtsman: 03 Posts
- Mechanic (Printing): 01 Post
- Mechanic (Electrical): 01 Post
- Laboratory Technician: 02 Post
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 08 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01Post
- Laboratory Assistant: 05 Posts
- Lineman: 85 Posts
- Sub Station Attendant: 43 Posts
- Stage Master: 01 Post
- Drama Inspector: 01 Post
- Tabla Master: 03 Posts
- Senior Draughtsman (Architectural): 08 Posts
- Junior Draughtsman (Architecture): 05 Posts
- Junior Technician (Fitter-cum-mechanic): 03 Posts
- Operation Theatre Assistant: 02 Posts
- Investigator: 06 Posts
- Sub-Inspector of Fisheries: 06 Posts
- Copy Holder: 01 Post
- Senior Scale Stenographer: 01 Post
- Steno-Typist: 01 Post
- Steno-Typist: 02 Post
- Steno-Typist: 01 Post
- Steno-Typist: 01 Post
- Junior Office Assistant (IT): 03 Posts
- Clerk: 22 Posts
- Senior Scientist (Drugs): 02 Posts
- Labour Inspector: 02 Posts
- Surveyor: 66 Posts
- TGT (Arts): 330 Posts
- TGT (Non-Medical): 209 Posts
- TGT (Medical): 95 Posts
- Physical Education Teacher: 99 Posts
- Shastri: 200 Posts
- Language Teacher: 197 Posts
- Drawing Master: 96 Posts
- Assistant Chemist: 33 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 34 Posts
- Junior Technician Fitter: 307 Posts
- Ophthalmic Officer: 09 Posts
- Operation Theatre Assistant: 113 Posts
- Junior Cameraman: 01 Post
- Accountant: 05 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 39 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 12 Posts
- Mountaineering Instructors: 02 Posts
- Boatman: 02 Posts
- Assistant Programmer: 04 Posts
- Male Multi Purpose Health Worker: 148 Posts
- Female Health Worker: 205 Posts
- Driver: 02 Posts
HPSSSB Required Educational Qualification:
Interested candidates with different qualifications and skills are essential for each of the vacancies mentioned above. For details regarding each post wise education criteria, interested candidates are advised to refer to the official notification hpsssb.hp.gov.in.
The official notification available at the HPSSSB portal contains details regarding Diploma/ Degree/Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree etc. details. Read all the details for the post in which you are interested.
Age Limit:
Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 45 years to apply for the HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020 as of 1st January 2020. Also, reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.
Also, candidates who happen to be Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh, as well as persons with disabilities, shall receive special age relaxation.
HPSSSB Selection Procedures:
The Himachal Pradesh SSSB officials shall conduct various selection procedures. For that, all the candidates who have applied, need to attend these proceedings. Based on individual performances, candidates will be selected.
After selection from the first procedure, there will be a Merit List containing the name of shortlisted candidates. Procedures including Written Test, Practical Test, Computer Test, Typing Test, Medical Test, Document Verification shall conduct.
For Written Test, it will be of total of 85 marks, and aspirants must prepare before the examination. At last, candidates who have performed best throughout all procedures shall get selected. For more details refer to the official notification.
Registration Fees:
There is a registration fee to complete application procedures; candidates must pay it. For various categories, some costs are different as below:
For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 360/- rupees
For SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates: 120/- rupees
For General IRDP/ PWD/ Freedom Fighter-ExServicemen of HP: 120/- rupees
Pay Scale:
As per different posts, the amount of salary is different, and also it comes with different pay scales and grade pay. Candidates shall receive their salary as per HPSSSB’s current rules.
Steps To Apply For HPSSSB Hamirpur Recruitment 2020:
- First of all, go to the Himachal Pradesh SSSB official portal.
- Search for Notifications section.
- Click on Official Notification.
- Read all the instructions in it.
- Then go to Apply Online Link.
- Start filling the form.
- Enter all required details for your education etc.
- At last, get a print of the filled form.
- Apply.
- Complete all procedures before the last date.
Important Dates:
Starting Date for Applying Online: 26th May 2020
Last Date for Applying Online: 15th June 2020
