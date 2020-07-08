HPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card Download 2020 available at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 available at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission is going to announce HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 for all candidates. Finally, updates have been published and your waiting period is going to over very soon. Finally, exam call letter will be released to all applicants. Here are the updates regarding exam hall ticket that you should read carefully.

HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card Download

Daily lots of new recruitment for various location has announced, and same happen in June 2020. Haryana Public Service Commission has announced notification to fill vacancies for the post of Naib Tehsildar. They invited to the candidates who are interested in doing work with this profile. As in result, they received lots of applications from job seekers, and now they will select the candidates through the selection process.

If you have also applied for the same, then check out all updates regarding HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020. Exam call letter will be available for eligible candidates, and others application will be rejected. At the time of submission of application, one should check out all criteria with all terms and conditions so in future there will not be any issue regarding it. Download your HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 with the help of available link.

HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 available at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission is the government department that recruits candidates for all civil services, and that are why in every recruitment notification for HPSC there is tuff competition. Many time the numbers of vacancies are more but in the same case, applicants will also be more, so it is a little tuff to get the job.

Hpsc Naib Tehsildar syllabus:

HPSC Recruitment mainly of 2 parts

Part 1 is Preliminary Exam

Part 2 is Mains Exam

Preliminary Exam consists of 2 papers

General Studies

One Optional Subject

Compulsory Subjects:

English and English Essay (150 marks)

Hindi and Hindi Essay (150 marks)

General Knowledge (150 marks)

Optional Subjects:

Candidates may choose any three of the following subjects:

History (Choose any one):

Indian History up to 1000 AD or

Indian History from 1000 to 1707 AD or

Indian History from 1707 to 1620 AD or

History of Europe (Including England)

Mathematics and Stat (Choose any TWO):

Mathematics I

Mathematics II

Statistics

Economics

Physics

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

Philosophy and Psychology (Choose any one):

Philosophy

Psychology

Law (Choose any one

Criminal Law or

Civil Law or

Personal law

Political Science

Geography

Agriculture

Geology

Sociology

Commerce (Choose any one)

Trade and transport or

Advance Accountancy and Auditing or

Business Organisation and Management

English Literature

Languages (Choose one subjects from Sr. No 27 to 32)

Persian

Sanskrit

French

Urdu Language and Literature

Hindi Literature

Punjabi Literature

Public Administration

Syllabus for HPSC Optional Subjects

Indian History History of India up to 1000 AD or History of India from 1000 to 1707 AD or History of India from 1707 to 1920 AD History of Europe (including England): History of Europe From 1789-1938. Mathematics I: Statistics, Dynamics, Analytical plane geometry, Trigonometry, Pure Geometry and Analytical Solid Geometry Mathematics II: Algebra, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, Differential Equations, Analysis including Infinite Series

Statistics 1 Presentation of Data. 2 Measures of Central Tendency and Diversion. 3 Elementary Probability Theory. 4 Standard Distributions. 5 Random Sampling. 6 Tests of significance in Small and Large Samples. 7 Point Estimation. 8 Correlation and Regression. 9 Quality Control.

Economics 1 Nature and scope of Economics systems and their functions. 2 Micro Economic Analysis; National Income and Expenditure, Major Determinants of Income and Employment. 3 Micro Economic Analysis; Demand Analysis, Price Formation under various Market Categories, Distributive shares. 4 Structure of Indian Economy A Sectoral distribution of working force. b Problems of Agricultural Development and Reorganization. C Industrial Development policy. D India’s Foreign Trade and Payments. E India’s Five Year Plans.

Physics: Property and structure of matter, sound, heat, light, electricity and magnetism, and elements of modern Physics. Chemistry: Physical, Inorganic and Organic. Botany: Thallophyta, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Pehanero gams, Physiology, Ecology and General Biology including Cytology and Genetics. Zoology: The classification, bionomics, morphology, life history and a relationship of nonchromatic and chordates, with special reference to Indian forms. Functional morphology (from structure and function) of the integument endoskeleton locomotion, feeding, blood circulation, respiration osmoregulation, nervous system, receptors and reproduction, the element of vertebrate embryology. Evolution, evidence, theories and their modern interpretations, Mendelian inheritance, and mutation. The structure of the Animal cell, fundamental principles of cytology and genetics, adoption and distribution. Philosophy: This paper will include-Logic, Ethics and Elements of Metaphysics. Definition, Deductive inference Scientific Methods, Classification, Theories of knowledge, Standard of Morality, Social Ethics, Idealism, Pragmatism, Existentialism; Logical Analysis. Psychology: This paper will include topics from general Experimental and Abnormal Psychology. Nature and. Different standpoints in Psychology, Personality, Methods of Assessment and diagnoses. The concept of Abnormality, natural causes, Classification, Etiology, and treatment. Law: Criminal Law or Civil Law or Personal Law, Indian Penal Code. The Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. Civil Law Civil Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. Personal Law General principles of Hindu Law, Mohammadan Law and Punjab Customary Law as modified by States.

Political Science: Part I: State, its nature, origin and development, purposes and functions of the State; Sovereignty and Law, Liberty, Equality, and Rights; Nationalism and Nation State; Imperialism, Internationalism, Organisation and working of the U.N.O. And Special Agencies, Regional Organisations Theories: Liberalism, Democracy, Idealism, Anarchism, Marxism, and Communism, Democratic Socialism Fascism, Welfare State, Gandhian Philosophy, and Sarvodaya. Part II: Forms and Organs of Government Electrical Systems, Federalism, Organisation, and Working of an Executive Legislature and Judiciary, Civil Services, Administrative Tribunals, Referendum and Initiative, Delegated Legislation, Political Parties and Pressure Groups. Public Opinion, Organisation, and working of the Government of India, Britain, U.S.A., and U.S.S.R.

Geography (i) Physical basis of Geography of the world. (ii) Regional and Economic Geography of the world with particular reference to India. 16. Agriculture: Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Geology: Physical and Structural Geology, Stratigraphy, Palaeontology, Petrology, Mineralogy and Economic Geology. Sociology: (i)Nature, scope, and method of Sociology, Sociology and the Social Sciences, the Nature of Human Society. (ii) The concept of Social Relationship, Status, and Role; Major Types of Groups; Major Social Institutions. The concept of Social Action. (iii) Basic Social Processes, Social Stratification, Social Control Socialization. (iv) Social change, Indian social institutions, and their changing pattern. 19. Commerce Trade and Transport. Or Advanced Accountancy and Auditing. Or Business Organisation Management. English Literature: Candidates will be expected to show a General Knowledge of the History of English Literature from the time ‘s Spencer to the end of the reign of Queen Victoria with special reference to works of the following authors: Shakespeare, Milton, Johnson, Carlyle, Dickens. Words worth, Keats Tennyson, Darden. Evidence of first-hand reading will be required. Persian: Translation from the language into English and from English into the language, composition on one or more specified subjects. The question may be asked on the Grammar of the language.

Sanskrit: Candidates will be expected to show a General knowledge of the history of Sanskrit Literature with special reference to: (a) The Upanishads, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata; (b) The works of Kalidasa, Bhasa, and Asvaghosha; and (c) Dasakumara Charita, the Panchtantra Hitopadesha. Knowledge of first-hand reading will be required thereof. Knowledge of the Language will be tested by such exercises as a translation from the language into English and vice-versa, composition on one or more specified subjects, use of idioms, etc. French: In addition to the knowledge of French grammar and structure, the candidates are expected to know History of French literature from the origin of French literature to the beginning of the first Great War (1914). Urdu Language and Literature: (a) Language-The knowledge of Urdu language will be tested by exercises such as an essay, translation from English into Urdu and vice-versa and the use of Urdu idioms. (b) Literature-Candidates will be expected to show a general knowledge of History of Urdu literature with special reference to the works of the following authors: Ghalib, Zauk, and Hali. Evidence of first-hand reading will be required. Hindi Literature: Candidates will be expected to show a general knowledge of the History of Hindi literature from Vira Gatha Kal to the modern period with special reference to the following authors: Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Bihari, Harish Chandra Prasad, Prem Chand. Evidence of first-hand reading will be required. Punjabi Literature: Candidates will be expected to show a general knowledge of the History of Punjabi literature from the time of Sheikh Farid to the end of the reign of Maharaja Dari and the end of the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh with special reference to the works of the following authors: Sheikh Farid, Guru Nanak, Shah Hussain, Bhai Gurdas, PuratanJanam Sakhi Damodar, Buleh Shah, Waris Shah, Hasham Shah. Evidence of first-hand reading will be required.

Public Administration: Nature, scope and the significance of the study of Public Administration. Public Administration and other Social Sciences, Methodology, Politic-Socioeconomic-Development and Public Administration. The role of Chief Executive Union Cabinet and Co-ordination of Public Administration. Forms of Organisation Department, Public Corporation, Commission and Board, Administrative Organisation in India. Direction, Communication, Decentralisation, Deconcentration Co-ordination. Methods, Role of O and M Units in an Organisation. Public Relations. Objectives of Personnel Administration; aspects of Personnel Administration Recruitment Public Service Commission, Training, Terms of Employment, Moral Discipline. Financial Administration, Financial Organisation, Budgetary Operations and Control: Audit; Parliamentary Control over Financial Management. Delegated Legislation; Administrative Tribunals. Accountability of Public Administration to Legislature, Public Administration, Political Parties, Pressure Groups and the People. Judicial Control over Public Administration. National Planning in India, Planning Organisation; Administration of Development Programmes. Administrative aspects of Indian Federalism. Local Self-Government and Administration-Rural and Urban in India.

Standard of Examination: The standard and contents of the examination shall be similar to those of B.A. and B.Sc. Examination of the Punjab University except that in the case of following papers the standard will be indicated against each: (1) Law LLB.: Degree Standard (2) Agriculture: BSc. (Agriculture) Standard (3) Urdu language and literature, Hindi literature and Punjabi Literature: B.A. (Hons.) Standard (4) Commerce: B.Com. Standard.

Duration of the Exam:

All the papers are of three hours duration.

HPSC Exam Pattern 2020

HPSC exam covers two sections:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Preliminary Examination Pattern:

Paper Subjects Max. marks Duration Paper I General Studies 100 2 hours Paper II One optional subject 100 2 hours

Main Examination Pattern:

Paper Subjects Max. marks Paper I English 100 Paper II Hindi 100 Paper III General Studies 100 Paper IV Two optional subjects 300 Viva Voce 75

Due to a government job, you should prepare well for this type of opportunities does not know your carrier twice. All the job announced by HPSE is under state government payroll, and all will be civil services. Recently they are going through recruitment to fill vacancies for the post of NaibTehsildar and process for the same has been started.

There will be three stages and it can be bifurcated with the Preliminary Test, Main Examination or Final test and the last one is Personal Interview. If you want to secure your seat, then you must have to crack selection process with required scores. Recently for written test HPSC, NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 is going to announce so applicants can download it for the test.

You will get all information regarding test in your call letter. It is a very much important document for exam point of view so take it with you while you are going to appear for the test. For more updates regarding HPSC NaibTehsildar Recruitment 2020, you can visit at either official website or you can our website also.

HPSC NaibTehsildar Admit Card 2020 available at hpsc.gov.in