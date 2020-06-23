HPPSC HPAS Mains Results 2020 – Merit List Cut Off – www.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPAS Mains Results in 2020 – Merit List Cut Off – www.hp.gov.in:

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has been declared the HPAS Mains Result 2020 & HPPSC result, Merit List Cut off marks on the official site www.hp.gov.in. So the candidates who have appeared in this examination they can check their exam result on to the official site. The examination conducted on the 5th and 6th March 2020. This examination conducted for the post of Inspector Grade 1/ Excise & Taxation Inspector post among the 82 number of vacancies. So the candidates visit the official site www.hp.gov.in to get more details.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is commonly known as HPPSC. This is the state government organization. The Commission is Aries the recruitment of the candidates who are unemployed and get a good job in the Himachal Pradesh state government. A few days ago the HPPSC was declared the recruitment notification for the post of Inspector Grade 1/ Excise & Taxation Inspector among the 82 number of vacancies. Now it declares the result announcement on the official site www.hp.gov.in.

The candidates who have appeared in the HPPSC HPAS examination, here one good news for that. The contestants who appear in the examination they can check their result on the main portal site. For the contestants, this is the best job opportunity to get the state government sector job. So the candidates check their result and check their performance in the written examination.

After completion of written examination candidates eagerly waiting for their examination, here the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has been declared the HPPSC result notification on the official www.hp.gov.in site. So the candidates visit the HPPSC official site and get the exam result Merit List and cut off marks. Everyone was looking for the HPPSC HPAS Result 2020.

Name of the Organization : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Name of the Posts : Inspector Grade 1/ Excise & Taxation Inspector

Number of Vacancies : There is total 82 number of vacancies available.

Job Location: The Job located in Himachal Pradesh.

Result Date : Declared very soon

Post Category: HPPSC HPAS Main Result 2020

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has been declared the result notification on the official site. The candidates follow the steps for checking HPPSC HPAS Main Result 2020 at given below.

First candidates visit the official site www.hp.gov.in. On the HPPSC home page click on the result tab. Then click on the link “HPPSC HPAS Main Result 2020”. Then enter your hp psc roll number and date of birth and click on that. Now result will be declared on your screen. Take a print out for the future use.

Official Site: www.hp.gov.in