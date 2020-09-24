HP Patwari Recruitment 2020 for 1120 Vacancies Application Form check at himachal.nic.in

The Himachal Pradesh Patwari Recruitment 2020 offering Patwari vacancies released. There are numbers of vacancies offered through the HP Patwari official portal himachal.nic.in.

Interested candidates are invited to apply for their related posts throughout the Himachal Pradesh state. They have great opportunity to get their government job into the state in a public body. You can find more Govt jobs at here.

For those concerned HP Patwari applicants, this could turn out to be a life changing recruitment. To get further details associated with this HP Patwari recruitment, refer to the official portal himachal.nic.in.

Latest recruitment notification to invite eligible candidates, the HP state government has declared notification. To recruit young and enthusiastic candidates for the posts of Patwari, candidates invited.

The HP Patwari Recruitment 2020 is offering around 1120 vacancies to be filled by most eligible candidates. For that, HP Patwari has published a recruitment notification, and candidates invited for the same.

The official site himachal.nic.in has a brief description of all these posts and also contains other details.

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department:

Mainly, the department has been further divided into three main divisions viz. Kanga, Mandi, and Shimla. These sub sections have been given various responsibilities and work to do. For that, they need to recruit various category candidates and to do that they need to have enough workforce with skills.

Each work requires the specific set of skills as well as inspiration to do work. Into these divisions, there are sub categories which include: 53 Sub Divisions, 79 Tehsils, and 37 Sub Tehsils.

To accomplish day to day and other work, these departments are given Secretary, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Under Secretary and many further authorities. Basic work and functions of the department include following essentials: Land Transfer, Service Rules, Chakbandi, Revenue Collection, Boundary Disputes, Acquisitions Act, Budgets Manages, Cases Solution, Agriculture Statistics, Rainfall Data, Land Acquisition, Input Survey and much more to do.

All the necessary details associated with this recruitment notification himachal.nic.in are mentioned below, as per each criterion. HP Patwari Aspirants who fulfill these criteria can apply through a prescribed method of application.

Moreover, they are supposed to complete all the procedures as per the scheduled as well as before latest dates. For latest notifications, be in touch with the state department’s himachal.nic.in official web portal.

HP Patwari Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 1120 Posts

Name of Posts: Patwari

HP Patwari Zone Wise Vacancies:

Kangra

Kullu

Mandi

Una

Sirmaur

Kinnaur

Lahaul Spiti

Hamirpur

Chamba

Bilaspur

Shimla

Solan

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have completed their basic education. Candidates with 10+2 qualification will be considered as eligible and they can apply for this Railway recruitment notification.

Candidates must have their certificates which show that they have qualified successfully throughout a government recognized institute/ board.

The board/ institute from which aspirants have accomplished their education should be a government recognized body or else, they should not be considered as eligible for applying for Patwari posts.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 45 years to apply for this recently released HP Patwari recruitment. For those, who belong to various reserved categories will also be given age relaxation. As per the category one belongs, will be given age relaxation of specific years and then they can also receive benefits in application procedures.

For upper age limit years of every reserved category, refer to the official notification himachal.nic.in and read all the details from it.

Application Fees:

For now, the department has not yet released any of such payment details. If further, the details of payment for application are released, related details for payment options shall also release. From it candidates can get to know about online/ offline payment options.

HP Patwari Selection Procedures:

Various selection procedures will be carried out in order to select most eligible candidates for these vacancies. Such selection procedures help authorities to determine knowledge and skills of each of the applicants. So that they can choose most suitable candidates and then they are given their jobs.

Some of the selection procedures might include Written Test, Computer Proficiency Test, Personal Interview, Medical Test and Document Verification. As each of the procedure accomplished, qualified candidates will call for more procedures and in the end, finally selected candidates will be selected. First of all, there will be a written test.

Written Test shall contain MCQ type questions, and there are specific subjects from which questions shall ask. Mainly, there are four parts, i.e., each part containing 25 MCQs as well as 25 Marks. So total, there will be 100 Questions and 100 Marks. Main parts would be as per following:

HP Patwari Written Test Details:

Aptitude Section: 25 Marks – 25 Questions

Hindi Language: 25 Marks – 25 Questions

English Language: 25 Marks – 25 Questions

General Knowledge: 25 Marks – 25 Questions

Syllabus for Parts mentioned above:

Aptitude Section Syllabus/ Topics:

Average Number Systems Profit and Loss Problems on Ages Simplification Time, Work, Distance HCF and LCM Simple Interest Boats and Streams Percentages Ratio and Proportion Discounts Data Interpretation Compound Interest Fundamental Arithmetical operations etc

Hindi Language Syllabus:

Idioms and phrases

Muhavare

One Word Substitutions

Vocabulary

Fill in the blanks

Grammar

Antonyms

Synonyms

Samas

Sandi

Comprehension passage etc

English Language Syllabus:

Verb

Vocabulary

Tenses

Fill in the Blanks

Articles

Adverb

Comprehension

Idioms & Phrases

Error Correction

Unseen Passages

Synonyms

Grammar

Sentence Rearrangement

Antonyms

Subject-Verb Agreement etc

General Knowledge Syllabus:

General awareness of the environment

Culture

India and its neighboring countries

History

Geography

Knowledge of Current Events

Economic Scene

Social Events related to Himachal & India etc

General Polity

Scientific Research

Pay Scale:

As of now, the official notification has not yet declared any of the payment/ salary details.

How To Apply HP Patwari Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the HP Patwari official portal which is himachal.nic.in Search for the “Recruitments” Section Click on that link A new link/ page will open Search for the Patwari Recruitment 2020 and click on that link. A new PDF file shall open/ download. Read all the essential details and instructions. As per the official notification, start the application form. Also if there are any payment options for Application Fees, then also complete it via a mentioned mode of payment and bank. At last, click on the HP’s submit button and complete all the application procedures. Also get a print of the filled application form.

After successfully completing application procedures, wait for further notifications regarding selection procedures. After few weeks, further notifications shall be published and then you will also have to download relevant admit card for selection procedures. Keep visiting the official site to receive all the current schedule and notifications.

HP Patwari Recruitment Important Dates:

All the important dates including application procedures and related dates shall release soon.

Apply Online HP Patwari Recruitment 2020

Download HP Patwari Recruitment 2020

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department official site

Official Site: www.himachal.nic.in