HP Envy 15 computer now brings Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and 4K OLED display

HP presented this April 16 the new generation of computers for 2020, including the new HP Envy 15 that brings the Nvidia GeForce RTX video card for the first time to a laptop that is not dedicated to video games.

The HP Envy 15 is arguably the flagship laptop in the Envy lineup and includes an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q video card, 32GB of RAM, and even a calibrated 4K OLED display.

This represents even a better package than the new HP Envy 17 that has MX 330 graphics, an Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor, 12GB of RAM and a Full HD display.

The Envy 15 also features the Omen X 2S ‘Dynamic Power mode that better balances the power consumption between the CPU and GPU. In addition, the Envy 15 brings the new HP QuickDrop that allows you to connect your phone directly to transfer data more easily.

All of these HP Envy computers, with the exception of the Envy x360 13, have 10th generation Intel processors and have Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility.

All these laptops also come with a GeForce MX 330 video card and the Envy x360 15 is the only model that comes with the option of a tenth-generation Intel processor or AMD Ryzen 4000 processor.

On the other hand, a strange change is that on the keyboard you now find a button to deactivate the camera and microphone, just like HP Command Center. These buttons make the power button practically in the middle of these and also smaller.

Price and availability

These computers will be available in the coming months with an initial price of US $ 700.