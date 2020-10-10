HP Beti Hai Anmol Yojna 2020 Application Form PDF Download / Apply Online Process

Himachal Pradesh government has launched the heme named Beti Hai Anmol Yojana. The government is launching this scheme for the girl’s candidates for the sate. Himachal Pradesh government has also invited an application form from the girl’s candidates of the state.

Suppose the family of the girls belongs to the below poverty line of the state. However, we all know that the poverty level of India is high.

The people do not have the money to educate their children so that they are not educating their children and have to work for the money.

The government is applying the scheme for those people who are poor and whose income is lower than specified.

Himachal Pradesh Beti Hai Anmol Yojana

According to the Himachal Pradesh government, the family with less than or equal to two girl children will be eligible for the scheme. Under this scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government will provide financial assistance to the family of girls children.

In the detailed information, the state government will invest Rs.10,000 for the girl child at the time of born of the girl’s child.

Then when the girls are completed their 12th class study, then the government will give them financial help from that money for their higher education. The government has to provide a scholarship from that money so that the girls can educate themselves.

The girls who are doing their study in B.Com, B.A., B.Sc., engineering, medical, law will be eligible for the scheme. The government will encourage the girl’s student that if they want to do study, then they do not have to worry about the financial condition of their family.

The government will provide finance to the girls so that the girls can take proper education, and they can brighten their future.

How can We apply for the Himachal Pradesh Beti Hai Anmol Yojana?

The government of Himachal Pradesh has sought the application form from the public of the state. As we mentioned above, the government would give the scholarship for the study of girl students under the Beti Hai Anmol scheme.

However, the government will have to pay the amount in the deposit that they have invested at the time of the birth of the girl’s child. So to take advantage of fo the scheme, the family has to register in government.

The girl who completes their class 12th study will only be eligible for the scholarship. We will provide you the procedure to download the application form.

Process of filling Application form: